Randy Carver Ranked #1 Financial Advisor in Ohio by Barron’s for Second Consecutive Year

Randy Carver has once again been ranked the #1 Financial Advisor in Ohio on the prestigious Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2026.

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Financial Services proudly announces that Randy Carver, Founder and President, has once again been ranked the #1 Financial Advisor in Ohio on the prestigious Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2026—marking his second consecutive year earning the top spot in the state.

This back-to-back recognition underscores Carver’s sustained excellence, consistency, and leadership in the wealth management industry. After securing the #1 ranking in 2025, Carver has reaffirmed his position at the very top among Ohio’s financial advisors, a distinction achieved through continued dedication to client success and disciplined financial strategy.

Barron’s annual rankings are widely regarded as one of the most respected benchmarks in the industry, evaluating advisors based on a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets under management, revenue, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

“Earning the #1 ranking once is an incredible honor—earning it two years in a row is deeply meaningful,” said Randy Carver. “This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the unwavering commitment of our entire team to helping them achieve their financial goals.”

With more than three decades of experience, Carver has built a reputation for delivering highly personalized, client-first financial planning. His approach focuses on developing tailored strategies designed to align with each client’s unique goals, values, and long-term vision.

This latest achievement builds on a long track record of recognition from Barron’s, which has consistently named Carver among the nation’s top advisors for more than a decade. His continued presence at the top of the rankings highlights both his enduring performance and the strength of the relationships he has cultivated with clients over time.

As Carver Financial Services continues to grow, the firm remains committed to its core mission: helping clients simplify their financial lives while building, preserving, and transferring wealth with confidence.

About Carver Financial Services

Carver Financial Services is a Mentor, Ohio–based wealth management firm dedicated to providing personalized financial planning and investment strategies. Through its proprietary Personal Vision Planning® process, the firm helps clients align their financial decisions with their life goals, delivering clarity, confidence, and long-term success.

Carver Financial Services offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services Inc. is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Raymond James and Carver Financial Services are not affiliated with the various charities and organizations listed throughout.

Media Contact: Paige Courtot

Marketing Coordinator and Director of Community Relations

Carver Financial Services

7473 Center Street Mentor, OH 44060

440-974-0808

paige.courtot@raymondjames.com

CarverFinancialServices.com

2026 Barron’s Top 1,500 Financial Advisors

Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by 7,855 individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria, and 1,500 won. Time period upon which the rating is based is from 09/30/2024 to 09/30/2025, and was released on 03/20/2026. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients’ risk tolerance than by an advisor’s investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client’s experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Compensation provided for using the rating. Barron’s is not affiliated with Raymond James.



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