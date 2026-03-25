Houston Pastor Rudy Rasmus to Open National Leadership and Worship Confab for Black Churches April 29 in Dallas, Texas

Pastor Reverend Rudy Rasmus Reverend Dr. Cynthia Wilson Reverend Dr. Michael Bowie

The Rev. Rudy Rasmus, who is collaborating with pop star Beyonce, to build affordable housing in Houston, will kickstart the national conference in Dallas, TX

The goal is to develop relevant, prophetic preaching, worship and leader cooperation to inspire congregations to apply God’s word to the spiritual and practical needs in their respective communities.” — Reverend Dr. Cynthia Wilson, Director of Junius B. Dotson Institute

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rev. Rudy Rasmus, who is collaborating with pop star Beyonce, to build affordable housing for Houston’s most vulnerable residents, will kickstart a national conference April 29-May 2, 2026, in Dallas, aimed at Black church leaders seeking to meld prophetic worship and preaching with greater leadership alignment and community impact.Rasmus, chief executive officer of Bread of Life, which worked with Houston corporations in 2025, to distribute food to 200,000 individuals, will be the opening presenter for “Shifting the Atmosphere,” to be held at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church, 11881 Schroeder Rd., in Dallas.The goal of the event is to coach and encourage worship teams, pastors, and church-based community leaders to create congregations “where workshop ignites change and leadership fuels revival.”The conference is open to clergy, worship leaders, and lay people in Christian churches serving Black and interracial communities. Sponsors are the Junius B. Dotson Institute for Worship and Music in the Black Church and Beyond, a ministry of Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois, in partnership with Strengthening the Black Church for the 21st Century (SBC21), a project of the United Methodist Church’s Discipleship Resources.Rasmus and the “Shifting” conveners, the Rev. Dr. Cynthia Wilson, CEO of the Junius B. Dotson Institute, and the Rev. Dr. Michael Bowie, CEO of Strengthening the Black Church for the 21st century, said the conference will foster greater alignment in worship and leadership development for teams from Black churches. The goal is to develop more relevant, prophetic preaching and worship and leader cooperation that inspires congregations to apply God’s word and Christian action to the spiritual and practical needs in their respective communities.Training and networking sessions include:● Strengthening relationships with pastors and worship leaders● How clergy and lay people can work better together● Multigenerational worship● Using AI and multimedia tools● Trauma-informed worship● Casting a Godly vision for mission and ministry● Global song and liturgical movementParticipants register here: https://na.eventscloud.com/website/91640/ ; see the promotional video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prOgckbJsFc Rasmus and his wife, the Rev. Juanita Rasmus, were lead pastors of St. John’s United Methodist for 33 years, before taking projects to tackle food insecurity, lack of safe housing, and disparities in health care affecting marginalized people in Houston. The Rasmuses are currently working with music superstar Beyonce and her mother, entrepreneur Tina Knowes, to build $100 million in affordable housing projects in downtown Houston. Beyonce attended St. John’s as a child and has collaborated with the Rasmuses on several community support efforts.The conference will culminate with a free concert featuring people from Dallas area churches performing Robert Ray’s “Gospel Mass,” on Friday night, May 1, also at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church.-end-

Shifting the Atmosphere Conference

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