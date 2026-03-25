Bay Federal Credit Union Adopts Creatio to Power Growth and Personalization

A top California credit union modernizes and unifies marketing, sales, and service through Creatio’s Agentic Platform

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, announced that Bay Federal Credit Union has launched an organization-wide digital transformation with Creatio. The initiative is designed to unify operations, accelerate member growth, and deliver personalized experiences at scale.Bay Federal Credit Union is a community-based financial institution serving California’s Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties, with over $1.8 billion in assets. To meet rising member expectations and modernize its operations, the credit union launched a digital transformation initiative. Fragmented systems, manual referral tracking, and siloed data had slowed growth and limited personalization. By moving to Creatio’s agentic platform, Bay Federal is bringing marketing, sales, and service together in one place.“Creatio isn’t just another tool for us, we actually considered it a strategic initiative for the credit union,” said Trisha Bennett, PMP, VP Enterprise Applications & PMO at Bay Federal Credit Union. “The no-code approach empowers our teams to move forward independently, while the platform gives us the 360° member view, personalization, and integration we need to grow in a rapidly changing market.”The implementation, led by Solutions Metrix, Creatio’s trusted partner, is already delivering quick wins through personalized marketing journeys and a minimum viable product (MVP) rollout for referral management. The roadmap includes expanding into service operations, branch rollouts, and AI-driven use cases to deepen relationships and drive long-term growth.“I’m excited about what AI will let us do. With Creatio, we’ll be able to analyze member behaviors more closely, see when deposits are changing or when someone might be at risk of falling behind, and reach out proactively. The conversational tools are just as important as staff will be able to ask the system simple questions about a member and instantly see the next best product or action. That’s a big step forward for us,” said Richard Roark, SVP/CTO at Bay Federal Credit Union.Bay Federal’s multi-year plan underscores its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and member-first service. With Creatio at the center, the credit union is modernizing its technology and reimagining how it connects with members and communities across California.To find out more about the initiative, click here About Bay Federal Credit UnionBay Federal Credit Union is the largest financial cooperative in its region, rooted in a legacy that began with local school teachers. As a member-owned, not-for-profit institution, Bay Federal is deeply committed to financial wellness, education, and community impact. The credit union offers a full range of products and services, including checking, savings, loans, and investments, while maintaining a strong focus on member satisfaction and community impact.About Solutions MetrixSolutions Metrix is a leading consultancy specializing in CRM and digital transformation. With deep expertise in financial services, the firm helps organizations modernize operations, unify customer engagement, and deliver measurable results through CRM and workflow automation.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

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