Global HR Leaders to Gather in London for Immersive Leadership Simulation Event
MDA Training and Keystone host a London leadership simulation on May 19, 2026, offering HR leaders immersive learning, coaching, and insights.
Hosted at CCT Venues, Smithfield, this invitation-only event will provide attendees with a hands-on experience of immersive, simulation-based learning—an approach increasingly recognised for driving real behavioural change in leaders.
A New Approach to Leadership Development
Traditional leadership development programmes often build awareness but fall short in changing real-world behaviour. This event introduces a practical alternative.
Participants will step into a fast-paced, simulated business environment where every decision carries operational, commercial, and people-related consequences—closely reflecting the realities leaders face in today’s organisations.
A Strategic Collaboration
This event is delivered through a collaboration between:
MDA Training – specialists in experiential learning and commercial simulations
Keystone Training – experts in behavioural coaching and leadership development
By combining commercial simulation expertise with behavioural insight, the event bridges the gap between theory and real-world application.
Event Highlights
The Simulation Experience
Participants will engage in a condensed commercial leadership simulation, managing and growing a complex business in a competitive environment.
Real-Time Coaching
Behavioural experts will provide immediate, in-the-moment feedback to reinforce learning.
One-to-One Follow-Up
Each attendee will receive a complimentary private coaching session post-event.
Strategic Networking
Opportunities to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and build meaningful professional relationships.
Expert Facilitators
The session will be led by experienced leadership specialists:
From MDA Training: David Shuttleworth, Mark Tysall, Debbie Hearman
From Keystone Training: Esther Patrick, Jo Raishbrook, Angela Loggie, Expert Insight
“Most leadership development builds awareness, but very little changes how leaders behave when the pressure hits,” said a representative from the collaboration.
“In this simulation, leaders don’t just talk about leadership—they live it. We create a safe yet stretching environment where the link between behaviour and results becomes undeniable.”
Event Details
Date: May 19, 2026
Location: CCT Venues, Two East Poultry Ave, Smithfield, London, EC1A 9PT
Audience: HR, L&D, and Talent professionals
Registration: Invitation-only
Event Link: https://mdatraining.com/event/leadership-simulation-taster-day
About MDA Training
MDA Training designs and delivers experiential learning solutions that turn theory into action. With a strong focus on commercial and financial capability, MDA helps organisations embed a commercial mindset within their leadership pipelines.
About Keystone Training
Keystone Training specialises in modern leadership and behavioural development, providing practical tools and coaching to build resilient leaders and high-performing organisational cultures.
Rajul Raman
MDA Training
+91 80985 98844
rraman@mdatraining.com
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