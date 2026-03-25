Global HR Leaders to Gather in London for Immersive Leadership Simulation Event

MDA Training and Keystone host a London leadership simulation on May 19, 2026, offering HR leaders immersive learning, coaching, and insights.

Most leadership training builds awareness, but real change happens under pressure. This simulation helps leaders experience decisions and their impact in real time.” — MDA Training Representative

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Resources, Talent, and Learning & Development leaders from across the UK will gather in London on May 19, 2026, for an exclusive Leadership Simulation Taster Day, designed to demonstrate a more impactful approach to leadership development.Hosted at CCT Venues, Smithfield, this invitation-only event will provide attendees with a hands-on experience of immersive, simulation-based learning—an approach increasingly recognised for driving real behavioural change in leaders.A New Approach to Leadership DevelopmentTraditional leadership development programmes often build awareness but fall short in changing real-world behaviour. This event introduces a practical alternative.Participants will step into a fast-paced, simulated business environment where every decision carries operational, commercial, and people-related consequences—closely reflecting the realities leaders face in today’s organisations.A Strategic CollaborationThis event is delivered through a collaboration between: MDA Training – specialists in experiential learning and commercial simulationsKeystone Training – experts in behavioural coaching and leadership developmentBy combining commercial simulation expertise with behavioural insight, the event bridges the gap between theory and real-world application.Event HighlightsThe Simulation ExperienceParticipants will engage in a condensed commercial leadership simulation, managing and growing a complex business in a competitive environment.Real-Time CoachingBehavioural experts will provide immediate, in-the-moment feedback to reinforce learning.One-to-One Follow-UpEach attendee will receive a complimentary private coaching session post-event.Strategic NetworkingOpportunities to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and build meaningful professional relationships.Expert FacilitatorsThe session will be led by experienced leadership specialists:From MDA Training: David Shuttleworth, Mark Tysall, Debbie HearmanFrom Keystone Training: Esther Patrick, Jo Raishbrook, Angela Loggie, Expert Insight“Most leadership development builds awareness, but very little changes how leaders behave when the pressure hits,” said a representative from the collaboration.“In this simulation, leaders don’t just talk about leadership—they live it. We create a safe yet stretching environment where the link between behaviour and results becomes undeniable.”Event DetailsDate: May 19, 2026Location: CCT Venues, Two East Poultry Ave, Smithfield, London, EC1A 9PTAudience: HR, L&D, and Talent professionalsRegistration: Invitation-onlyEvent Link: https://mdatraining.com/event/leadership-simulation-taster-day About MDA TrainingMDA Training designs and delivers experiential learning solutions that turn theory into action. With a strong focus on commercial and financial capability, MDA helps organisations embed a commercial mindset within their leadership pipelines.About Keystone TrainingKeystone Training specialises in modern leadership and behavioural development, providing practical tools and coaching to build resilient leaders and high-performing organisational cultures.

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