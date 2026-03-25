Stan Chen to Lead Supply Chain Intelligence Panel at World Chemical Forum Amid Market Volatility

Stan Chen - Sinansys at World Chemical Forum Stan Chen - Sinansys at World Chemical Forum

As geopolitical and climate disruptions intensify, Sinansys highlights a shift to predictive supply chain decision intelligence.

Leaders don’t just need visibility - they need to know when to act and what the outcome will be” — Stan Chen

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global energy and chemical leaders convene in Houston this week for CERAWeek, the World Petrochemical Conference (WPC), and the World Chemical Forum (WCF), they are doing so under intensifying market pressure.Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, are driving renewed volatility across oil markets, disrupting critical supply routes, and amplifying uncertainty across global supply chains. For operators, producers, and logistics leaders, the challenge is no longer just visibility - it is how to make faster, higher-confidence decisions in an increasingly unstable environment.Against this backdrop, one session at World Chemical Forum (WCF) is emerging as particularly timely.Stan Chen, Founder and CEO of Sinansys , will lead a featured panel titled:“Beyond Visibility: How AI and Quantum Computing Are Rewiring Supply Chains for the Chemical Industry.”-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Why This Session Matters NowThis week’s convergence of energy leaders is not happening in a stable market - it is unfolding in real time, amid disruption.Supply chains are being tested simultaneously by:Geopolitical instability impacting energy flowsClimate-driven disruptions affecting infrastructure and logisticsRegulatory pressure and cost volatility reshaping procurement and operationsDespite increased investment in digital systems, many organizations still rely on tools designed for monitoring - not decision-making.“Most systems tell you what’s happening,” said Chen. “But in moments like this, awareness is not enough. Leaders need to know whether to act, when to act, and what the outcome will be. That is the gap we are focused on solving.”-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------From Visibility to Decision IntelligenceChen’s session will focus on a critical shift underway across the industry:from passive visibility to active, predictive decision systems.The discussion builds on recent breakthroughs from Sinansys, including its validated extreme weather intelligence framework, tested across real-world disruption scenarios.According to the company’s January 2026 validation study:94.61% event-level accuracy across 241 historical extreme weather events2.5% false alarm rate, reducing costly overreactionsActionable lead times of up to 14 days, enabling earlier interventionIn volatile conditions - whether driven by weather, geopolitics, or market shifts - this type of intelligence enables organizations to:Reroute shipments before congestion formsReposition inventory ahead of disruptionAdjust production and sourcing decisions proactivelyCoordinate across logistics, operations, and finance in real time-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------A Critical Conversation at the Center of Houston Energy WeekWhile CERAWeek and WPC define the macro outlook for global energy markets, Chen’s panel addresses a more immediate operational question:How do companies operate when disruption is constant, not occasional?With participants from across energy, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, logistics, and infrastructure, the session is expected to bring together leaders focused on:Building resilience into day-to-day operationsManaging cascading risks across global supply networksMoving beyond reactive workflows to predictive execution-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------What Attendees Will GainAttendees can expect a practical discussion on:Anticipating disruptions before they impact operationsConverting fragmented data into coordinated decisionsReducing false alarms and operational noiseAligning cross-functional teams around shared intelligencePreparing for a supply chain environment defined by continuous volatility-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Redefining the Role of Supply Chain SystemsAs global conditions shift, the role of supply chain technology is evolving.Supply chains are no longer just execution systems—they are becoming decision infrastructure.This transition is expected to shape the next wave of investment across the energy and chemical sectors, particularly as organizations confront a future where uncertainty is structural, not temporary.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Event DetailsWorld Chemical Forum (WCF)The Woodlands, TexasMarch 2026Featured Session:Beyond Visibility: How AI and Quantum Computing Are Rewiring Supply Chains for the Chemical Industry-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Stan ChenStan Chen is the Founder and CEO of Sinansys. His work focuses on transforming supply chains through AI, predictive analytics, and advanced modeling approaches that help organizations anticipate disruption, reduce risk, and improve operational decision-making across complex global networks.About SinansysSinansys is a next-generation, AI-powered platform for intelligent infrastructure and supply chain resilience . Built for real-time decision-making, it transforms complex environmental and operational data into actionable intelligence, helping organizations move from reactive operations to predictive, coordinated execution across their enterprise.About the World Chemical Forum (WCF)The World Chemical Forum (WCF) is a leading industry conference that brings together senior executives, market leaders, and innovators from across the global chemical and energy value chain. Held March 25–26, 2026, in The Woodlands, Texas, the forum focuses on the major forces reshaping the industry, including evolving cost structures, shifting energy priorities, and changes in global trade dynamics.Organized by Chemical Market Analytics (an OPIS, Dow Jones company), WCF provides a platform for strategic insights, market analysis, and high-level discussions on topics such as supply chain optimization, energy transition, and technological innovation.The event convenes hundreds of companies and industry leaders from around the world to share perspectives, engage in strategic dialogue, and build connections across the chemical and energy ecosystem.

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