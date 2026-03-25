Rinat Akhmetov and SCM: $368 Million Allocated to Support Ukraine Over Four Years of War

SCM businesses, Rinat Akhmetov Foundation, Heart of Azovstal initiative and Shakhtar FC have directed $368 mn to help Ukraine since full-scale Russian invasion

KYIV, UKRAINE, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCM businesses, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation , the Heart of Azovstal initiative and Shakhtar FC have collectively directed $368 million (over UAH 13.5 billion) to assist Ukraine, its Armed Forces and civilian populations during the four years of the full-scale Russian invasion.The funding systematically targets military aid, comprehensive programmes for Mariupol defenders, veteran initiatives, educational support, civilian relief and memorial projects.Military assistance is coordinated through the Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front initiative. Frontline military units receive essential equipment free of charge, including ammunition, tactical vehicles, drones, thermal imagers, and medical supplies. Metinvest has manufactured and delivered over 900 steel bunkers, a technology that forms the foundation for two fully operational underground hospitals built to NATO specifications. Furthermore, the company produces anti-drone protective screens for Western and Ukrainian armored vehicles, safeguarding Abrams and Leopard tanks.DTEK ensures the provision of free electricity to critical infrastructure across the Kyiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Despite continuous attacks, DTEK engineers work to restore damaged power grids, successfully returning electricity to over 26 million homes in conflict-affected zones to date.Humanitarian efforts prioritize civilians and veterans by combining the resources of the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation and the Heart of Azovstal. The Foundation has distributed 700,000 units of medicine and over 13 million food packages since 2014, while concurrently launching specialized rehabilitation and social housing projects.Backed by UAH 2.2 billion, Heart of Azovstal supports Mariupol defenders through seven targeted programs. The At Home initiative secures housing for defenders with Group I and II disabilities, with plans to allocate 100 apartments in 2026 and a total of 400 over a three-year period. The Future program facilitates the transition and adaptation of veterans into civilian life.Shakhtar FC actively promotes youth sports, assists displaced persons, and supports military personnel. The club finances complex international medical treatment and rehabilitation for severely wounded soldiers, ensuring individuals like Mykhailo Dianov and Vitalii Shumei receive specialized care abroad.-Ends-Background InformationSystem Capital Management (SCM) is an international investment company and one of Ukraine’s largest employers and taxpayers. Founded by Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Rinat Akhmetov, it has a portfolio of more than 250 enterprises spanning numerous industries and over 30 countries.

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