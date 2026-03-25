Influential Women Highlights Roxi Hahn: Award-Winning District Manager Driving Excellence and Community Impact

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Teams, Elevating Customer Experiences, and Giving Back Through Leadership and MentorshipIndianapolis, Indiana – Roxi Hahn is a dedicated District Manager at Signet Jewelers, recognized for her exceptional ability to develop talent and drive results across multi-unit operations. With over a decade of progressive experience in the retail and jewelry industry, Roxi has cultivated expertise in managing performance, fostering leadership, and building high-performing teams. Her leadership philosophy emphasizes achieving measurable goals while nurturing a positive, supportive workplace culture.A graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta with a Bachelor of Science in Human Ecology, Roxi began her career as a Jewelry Consultant and steadily advanced through roles including Assistant Store Manager and Store Manager. Her consistent ability to inspire teams, optimize operations, and deliver excellence has defined her career. Since joining Signet in 2010, she has leveraged her skills in strategic oversight, coaching, and mentoring to shape both her own leadership brand and the performance of the teams she manages.Roxi attributes her success to her passion for helping customers acquire exceptional quality pieces that carry meaningful stories and create lasting memories. Equally important is the collaborative teams she builds. By supporting and empowering her colleagues, Roxi believes success is achieved together. A notable example of this approach was her work in developing a new district, which contributed to her recognition as District Manager of the Year in 2019.Reflecting on the best career advice she has received, Roxi emphasizes the importance of believing in one’s ability to make a difference, grow continuously, and achieve meaningful success. This guidance inspires her to approach every opportunity with purpose, focusing on creating impact while advancing both personally and professionally.For young women entering the jewelry industry, Roxi encourages taking the leap into a field she describes as rewarding, full of opportunities for growth, meaningful connections, and participation in a passionate, supportive community.One of the most significant challenges—and opportunities—of Roxi’s career was relocating 14 hours away from her home state to build a team from the ground up. Transforming this new district into a thriving operation required adaptability, resilience, and strong leadership skills, including the ability to inspire and guide a team in a completely new environment. This experience reinforced her belief in the power of collaboration, perseverance, and vision-driven leadership.At the core of Roxi’s professional and personal life are the values of dedication, growth, and giving back. She takes pride in her journey, starting as a seasonal part-time employee and ultimately earning the distinction of District Manager of the Year. Roxi is deeply committed to philanthropy, particularly her involvement with St. Jude, supporting their mission whenever possible. She also dedicates time to mentorship and community engagement, volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana and serving as a mentor within Signet.Through her dedication to team development, customer excellence, and community impact, Roxi Hahn exemplifies the qualities of a transformational leader. Her career serves as a testament to the power of resilience, mentorship, and purpose-driven leadership in both professional success and meaningful contribution to the community.Learn More about Roxi Hahn:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Roxi-Hahn Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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