Influential Women Features Adyna K. Pressley: Founder of AKP Innovations, LLC and Architect of Empowered Living

JAMAICA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Women and Organizations to Lead with Authenticity and Build Lasting LegacyAdyna K. Pressley is a distinguished leader, award-winning author, and women’s empowerment strategist whose career spans over three decades of corporate leadership and entrepreneurial innovation. Following a successful tenure as Vice President of Operations at Mutual of America Financial Group, Adyna founded AKP Innovations, LLC, a multi-venture company dedicated to empowering women and organizations through transformational leadership, intentional development, and legacy-building. Her mission is to help leaders rise with clarity, conviction, and purpose, equipping them to navigate reinvention, strategic growth, and emotional intelligence with confidence.Throughout her career, Adyna has earned national recognition for her influential work. She was named the 2025 Best Women’s Empowerment Leader in the U.S., featured on Oprah’s podcast, and listed among the Top 20 Inspirational Women of the Year. In addition, she is the award-winning author of Rise Into You: Reclaiming Power, Love, Life, and Legacy, a transformational guide that helps women navigate transitions, reclaim their voices, and build meaningful legacies. She was also nominated for the Inside Success TV Leveling Up Award, recognizing leaders who are redefining impact, visibility, and influence. Adyna’s approach combines strategic insight with soulful guidance, enabling individuals and organizations to align vision, values, and action to create lasting impact.Adyna’s global speaking footprint continues to expand as she brings her message of reinvention, leadership, and legacy to audiences around the world. She recently delivered a powerful address at the Euro Global Women’s Conclave in Paris, inspiring leaders from across continents with her story of resilience and purpose. In 2026, she will serve as a featured panelist at the LOSD Conference at Oxford University in London, contributing her voice to global conversations on leadership, identity, and empowerment. She is also preparing for a transformative engagement in Belize, where she will speak to incarcerated women and men—offering a message of healing, dignity, and possibility to those often overlooked. Through these international platforms, Adyna continues to shape culture, elevate voices, and expand her impact as a global architect of empowerment.In addition to her leadership and authorship, Adyna actively launches innovative ventures, including LeadHer to Rise, Queens Royale Apparel, HerVested Ventures, and LeadHerLink™ Virtual Services, as well as her proprietary R.I.S.E. Framework™ and the Rise Into You: 101 – 5‑Year Strategic Roadmap. Through AKP Innovations, she provides online training, mentoring, and consulting designed to equip women leaders with the tools to grow, lead confidently, and create enduring legacies. Her work reflects a deep commitment to intentional leadership, empowerment, and the transformative power of purpose-driven action.Adyna’s expanding influence will also be highlighted in her upcoming feature on Daymond John’s high‑impact business educational series, Next Level CEO, where her leadership philosophy and entrepreneurial journey will be showcased on a global stage.Adyna attributes her success to purpose, resilience, and the unwavering love that surrounds her—especially from her daughters, Antoinette and Tytiana. They serve as her greatest inspiration, motivating her to lead with intention, courage, and integrity. Every milestone—from founding AKP Innovations, to writing Rise Into You, to being featured on Oprah’s podcast, to receiving the Best Women’s Empowerment Leader in the U.S. of 2025, and winning the International Impact Book Award in the Memoir-Personal Growth category for her book, to stepping onto global stages in Paris, London, and Belize—has been fueled by her desire to show her daughters what is possible when a woman stands fully in her truth. For Adyna, legacy is not only what is built professionally but also who we raise, influence, and rise with.Reflecting on her career, Adyna identifies one guiding principle that has shaped her success: “Build a life and legacy that can’t be taken from you.” This advice taught her to anchor her career in purpose rather than positions, in impact rather than titles. It has guided her 34-year career transition, the launch of AKP Innovations, the writing of Rise Into You, and her ongoing efforts to craft a legacy her daughters can stand on. According to Adyna, her voice, resilience, integrity, and ability to empower others are her most enduring assets.For young women entering her field, Adyna encourages leading with purpose, not pressure. She advises them to rise into spaces aligned with their values, embrace growth, protect their voice, and build networks that reflect both where they are and where they are going. She emphasizes that women do not need to shrink to be accepted—they belong in every room they enter, and if a room isn’t ready, they have the power to create one themselves.Adyna recognizes that the rapid pace of change presents both challenges and opportunities for women leaders. Evolving technologies, new media ecosystems, and audiences that demand authenticity, impact, and innovation can be overwhelming, yet these conditions create unprecedented opportunities to build brands rooted in truth, purpose, and lived experience. Visibility remains a challenge for many transformational women, but it also provides the chance to leverage platforms, collaborations, and communities that intentionally elevate women’s voices. Reinvention is increasingly essential, allowing women to redefine leadership and build legacies that reflect their authentic selves.At the core of Adyna’s work and personal life are her values of family, self-care, and intentional restoration. Her daughters remain her grounding force, while travel, long walks, quiet beach moments, and her monthly “ME time” provide balance and renewal. Her monthly massage, in particular, serves as a ritual of restoration—allowing her to release tension, reset mentally, and reconnect with her body—enabling her to show up fully as a mother, leader, and entrepreneur. These practices honor her, protect her peace, and sustain the energy needed to lead with purpose and impact.Through her leadership, vision, and commitment to empowerment, Adyna K. Pressley continues to inspire women and organizations to rise into their full potential, create meaningful legacies, and lead with clarity, courage, and conviction.Learn More about Adyna K. Pressley:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Adyna-Pressley or through her websites, https://www.adynakpressley.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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