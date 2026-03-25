Xplorer Spirits Announces Expansion Plans Following Gold Medal Win at 2025 New York International Spirits Competition

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xplorer Spirits- Kilimanjaro Distillery LLC, the premier purveyor of award-winning Xplorer Peanut Butter Whiskey, today announced ambitious expansion plans following its recent Gold Medal and 94-point achievement at the 2025 New York International Spirits Competition. The American Made brand continues to distinguish itself in the competitive spirits market with its unique approach to flavor innovation and craftsmanship.

The company's flagship product, Xplorer Peanut Butter Whiskey, has garnered significant industry recognition since its launch. In addition to the 2025 gold medal, the whiskey earned Best in Class and Gold at the 2024 New York Finger Lakes Wines & Spirits Awards, Silver at the 2024 San Francisco Bartender Spirits Awards, and Gold medals at both The 50 BEST and The Great American International Spirits competitions in 2023.

According to company representatives, what sets Xplorer Spirits apart is its commitment to global terroir and premium quality. The signature peanut butter whiskey is the first of its kind to blend premium varieties from the USA, Africa, and India, creating a 94-point natural complexity that mass-market brands cannot replicate. The result is an authentic, rich flavor profile that's smooth, balanced, and never artificial.

The brand's distinctive identity extends beyond the liquid itself. The company's bottles feature an internationally patented, hand-sculpted design conceptualized by the family's next generation, Niky and Nelson. The design is engineered for a tactile bartender grip and provides unmistakable shelf presence, reflecting the brand's belief that presentation should be as remarkable as the spirit.

Representatives from Xplorer Spirits - Kilimanjaro Distillery LLC note that the whiskey is crafted for high-performance mixability, designed to perform equally well in craft cocktails or as a neat pour. This versatility, combined with world-class science and a family legacy hailing from Tanzania, positions the brand to appeal to adventurous, quality-driven consumers who value authenticity over novelty.

Looking ahead, Xplorer Spirits plans to expand to more than 5 states and major metro areas including New York, Los Angeles, and Miami within 2026, with a goal of establishing presence in 40 states and international markets by year five. The company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with national retailers and premium bars while investing in infrastructure to maintain consistent, premium quality at scale.

About Xplorer Spirits- Kilimanjaro Distillery LLC

Kilimanjaro Distillery is home to Xplorer Spirits, an American Made brand that brings the spirit of global terroir by bridging continents through flavor. The company's award-winning Xplorer Peanut Butter Whiskey delivers premium quality and visual impact that drives consumer loyalty and retail velocity.

Contact:

Nelson Chokshi

Nelson@XplorerSpirits.com

https://www.xplorerspirits.com/contact-us

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