Author Rev. Karen E. Herrick PhD of the Center for Children of Alcoholics Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FERNLEY, NV, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Have you ever wondered what links spiritual experience, addiction, and the mysteries of the afterlife? If so, meet Rev. Karen E. Herrick, PhD." She’s not just an Interfaith minister and addiction therapist; she’s a passionate educator, author, and the founder of The Center for Children of Alcoholics. With a career spanning over three decades, Dr. Herrick has helped thousands connect the dots between trauma, spiritual growth, and finding purpose, all with warmth, wisdom, and a dash of curiosity.

Dr. Herrick’s journey is uniquely personal, shaped by her experiences growing up in an alcoholic home. “By the time I was 10 years old, I realized that if I ever married an alcoholic, I wouldn’t stay,” she recalls. True to her word, when faced with similar challenges in adulthood, she chose a different path: pursuing higher education, supporting her three daughters, and dedicating her life to helping others break free from cycles of dysfunction.

Her academic path is as fascinating as her personal history. While working toward her PhD, Karen became an ordained Interfaith minister, fueled by her desire to answer life’s biggest questions (such as whether there is one universal God). Although he usually doesn’t officiate at weddings or funerals, her ministerial training enriches her therapy practice, especially for clients wrestling with spiritual guilt or confusion about their religious heritage.

At Rutgers, Karen discovered the country’s only alcohol minor at the time, deepening her understanding of addiction. Her approach is rooted in Jungian psychology and recognizes that many who grow up amidst alcoholism tend to disconnect or “disassociate” from difficult realities. This reaction is a survival skill that, surprisingly, is also linked to a greater likelihood of spiritual experiences later in life. As Karen explains, “What I didn’t realize when I started the Center for Children of Alcoholics was that people who disassociated more in their childhoods have a greater chance of having spiritual experiences in adulthood.”

Throughout her career, Dr. Herrick has learned as much from her clients as they have from her. Whether they’re sharing stories of near-death experiences, encounters with departed loved ones, or simply struggling to find meaning after trauma, everyone learns. Dr. Herrick brings these insights into her teaching, blending the wisdom of Carl Jung, William James, and her own hands-on research into the psychology of the soul and the paranormal.

Her lively webinars are growing in popularity. Recent sessions include “What Archetype Are You Living?” an exploration of Jungian role models for self-discovery, and a three-hour course for professionals on culture and near-death experiences inspired by a recent publication from the American Psychological Association (APA). Through her courses and CEYOU.org partnership, Dr. Herrick is making it easier for therapists and laypeople alike to approach spirituality, mental health, and addiction with openness and confidence.

Dr. Herrick’s books offer further guidance. Her first, “You Are Not Finished Yet,” outlines the rules that often trap children of alcoholics: Don’t talk, Don’t trust and Don’t Feel. With compassion and clarity, she shows how breaking these habits leads to healing. Her second, “Grandma, What is a Soul?” answers the kind of big questions children (and adults) often ask about mortality and the afterlife, complete with a special section for parents. Her third, “Psychology of the Soul and the Paranormal,” takes readers deep into the science of the vagus nerve, the history of mediumship, and the subtle connection between mind, body, and spirit. Each book is packed with relatable stories, practical exercises, and the belief that everyone has a purpose worth discovering.

Dr. Herrick is expanding her on line presence, launching a TikTok series that covers everything from alcoholism to Jungian psychology. She plans to introduce hour-long courses on social media platforms, making self-development accessible to a wider audience. As she puts it, “Most of the people that come to me want to be better. They want to learn. And that’s what I love to do, teach.”

With her background in addiction therapy, spiritual counseling, and Interfaith ministry, Dr. Herrick brings a refreshing, holistic approach to healing and personal growth. She encourages clients and students to seek their unique purpose, question old beliefs, and embrace the mystery of the human spirit.

About Rev. Karen E. Herrick, PhD:

Rev. Karen E. Herrick, PhD is an Interfaith minister, addiction therapist, author, and founder of The Center for Children of Alcoholics. ACISTE (American Center for Integration of Spiritually Transformative Experiences) certified, she specializes in the integration of psychology, spirituality, and trauma recovery, drawing on over 35 years of professional experience. Her writing, speaking, and teaching continue to inspire individuals and professionals to connect with their true selves and explore the mysteries of the soul.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Rev. Karen E. Herrick, PhD, Director of the Center for Children of Alcoholics and author, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday March 23rd at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-interfaith-minister-addiction/id1785721253?i=1000756967214

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-interfaith-minister-addiction-therapist-and-author-rev-karen-e-herrick-phd-of-the-center-for-children-of-alcoholics-327874978

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2fgclhJswZcSxwRfq0Yqbk

For more information about Rev. Karen E. Herrick, PhD, please visit https://karenherrick.com/

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