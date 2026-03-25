Influential Women Profiles: Lourdes Howell-Thomas, Inspector General for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Over Two Decades of Auditing Expertise to Strengthen Governance and TransparencyLourdes Howell-Thomas, a distinguished public-sector leader, is making a lasting impact through her role as Inspector General for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), where she oversees all functions of the Office of Inspector General and promotes accountability, integrity, and transparency across the agency. With more than twenty-two years of auditing and oversight experience, Lourdes has led and conducted audits, consulting engagements, management reviews, special projects, and investigations that enhance governance and operational effectiveness within state government.Originally from Panama, Lourdes immigrated to the United States at the age of 19 and has since built an accomplished career spanning more than three decades in public service and governmental oversight. Her professional journey reflects both perseverance and a deep commitment to excellence, as she rose through the ranks in highly specialized auditing roles. Prior to her current position, she served as Director of Auditing at FDLE and held key roles within the Offices of Inspector General at FDLE, the Florida Department of Lottery, and the Department of Management Services in Tallahassee. Her extensive experience has equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of internal controls, compliance, and risk management.Lourdes holds Bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration and Accounting from Florida State University and maintains several prestigious professional certifications, including Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Inspector General (CIG), Certified Inspector General Auditor (CIGA), and Florida Certified Contract Manager (FCCM). She is an active member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Association of Inspectors General, and currently serves on the Executive Board of the Tallahassee Chapter of the Association of Inspectors General. Fluent in Spanish, she brings a global perspective and cultural awareness to her work, further strengthening her effectiveness as a leader.Throughout her career, Lourdes has attributed her success to strong spiritual guidance, the support of influential leaders, and an unwavering commitment to hard work and dedication. These elements have provided her with clarity and motivation, enabling her to consistently pursue excellence while remaining grounded in her values and purpose.Lourdes encourages young women entering the field to remain curious and committed to continuous learning, noting that the profession is constantly evolving and requires adaptability to new policies and changes. She emphasizes the importance of persistence in the face of challenges and confidence in one’s abilities. According to Lourdes, building knowledge, resilience, and a strong professional network are key factors in achieving long-term success and growth.At the core of both her professional and personal life are the values of honesty, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to giving back. Lourdes approaches every responsibility with integrity, accountability, and dedication, striving to perform at her highest level while making a meaningful impact. Beyond her professional achievements, she is deeply committed to supporting others and contributing to the well-being of her community.Through her leadership, expertise, and steadfast dedication to public service, Lourdes Howell-Thomas continues to set a standard of excellence in government oversight—ensuring that transparency, accountability, and integrity remain at the forefront of public trust.Learn More about Lourdes Howell-Thomas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lourdes-howell-thomas Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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