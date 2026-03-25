Franzen Todd LLC Launches Business Funding and Real Estate Investment Consulting Services

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franzen Todd LLC, a business consulting firm specializing in zero-percent interest business funding and real estate investment education, announces its comprehensive services designed to help entrepreneurs and investors access capital and identify profitable property opportunities.

The firm provides an integrated approach to real estate investing, combining deal identification and negotiation services with access to zero-percent interest business funding solutions. This dual-service model enables clients to secure both the opportunities and the capital needed to execute their investment strategies.

Franzen Todd LLC serves real estate investors, startup businesses, business owners, and franchise owners who require funding solutions and investment guidance. The company's founder brings extensive experience in real estate transactions, having been involved in over 1,000 property purchases and sales. This background in commercial construction and real estate investment positions the firm to offer practical insights to clients navigating today's investment landscape.

The firm's services include identifying investment-grade real estate opportunities, negotiating favorable deal terms, and facilitating access to zero-percent interest business funding for down payments and operational capital. According to company representatives, this comprehensive approach removes traditional barriers that prevent entrepreneurs from scaling their investment activities.

Representatives from Franzen Todd LLC note that the company's methodology focuses on practical, actionable strategies developed through decades of hands-on experience in construction, commercial contracting, and real estate investment. The firm's founder entered the real estate investment sector during the 2008 economic downturn, focusing on bank-owned properties and distressed assets.

The company has established ambitious growth targets, projecting annual revenues exceeding $1 million within three years while helping business owners collectively acquire over $10 million in business funding annually. Additionally, the firm plans to expand its offerings to include a comprehensive business real estate coaching product for its client base.

The zero-percent interest business funding component addresses a critical need among entrepreneurs who have identified viable investment opportunities but lack sufficient liquid capital for down payments or operational expenses. By removing this financial barrier, Franzen Todd LLC enables clients to pursue transactions that might otherwise remain inaccessible.

About Franzen Todd LLC

Franzen Todd LLC is a Minnesota-based business consulting firm specializing in zero-percent interest business funding solutions and real estate investment education. The company serves entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and business owners by providing deal sourcing, negotiation services, and access to capital. With experience spanning commercial construction, general contracting, and extensive property transactions, the firm delivers practical guidance for clients seeking to build wealth through strategic real estate investment.

You may schedule a call here: https://ftconsulting.group/#row-4GMfTF6vyr

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