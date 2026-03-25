Influential Women Recognizes Talia Martinez, CSP, Leading with Purpose and Precision in Construction Safety, KY

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Safety and Health Specialist and Safety Manager at Calhoun Construction Services, Communication, and Worker Protection Across 16 Active Job SitesLexington, Kentucky – Talia Martinez, CSP, is a rising leader in the field of occupational safety, serving as Safety Manager at Calhoun Construction Services, where she oversees safety operations across 16 active job sites. A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Talia earned her Bachelor of Science in Occupational Safety and Health in 2021, graduating Cum Laude at the top of her class. Since then, she has steadily built a reputation as a knowledgeable, approachable, and highly effective safety professional dedicated to protecting workers and strengthening safety cultures.Talia began her career as a safety intern and worked her way into leadership through hands-on experience in heavy civil construction, general industry, and manufacturing. In 2025, she achieved the Certified Safety Professional (CSP) credential, widely regarded as the highest certification in the safety profession. This milestone reflects not only her technical expertise but also her commitment to excellence and continuous professional growth.Before her current role, Talia served as an Occupational Safety and Health Consultant with Kentucky OSHA, where she provided training, compliance support, and guidance to organizations across the state. She is also an Authorized OSHA Outreach Trainer in both Construction and General Industry and holds multiple certifications, including OSHA 7845 Recordkeeping, OSHA 7410 Managing Excavation Hazards, and a First Aid/AED/CPR Instructor. Her well-rounded experience allows her to approach safety challenges with both regulatory insight and practical, on-the-ground understanding.Known for her strong communication and problem-solving abilities, Talia believes that effective safety leadership is rooted in education, collaboration, and trust. Rather than enforcing rules without context, she prioritizes explaining the “why” behind safety protocols and works closely with teams to develop practical, sustainable solutions. Her approach fosters accountability while empowering workers to take an active role in maintaining safe environments.Talia’s passion for safety was sparked early in life following a tragic workplace accident in her community. Witnessing the devastating loss experienced by a family who lost their son profoundly shaped her path and commitment to the field. She credits that experience, along with the strength and resilience of the family, as the driving force behind her mission to ensure that every worker returns home safely.Talia also attributes her success to that deeply personal experience, which continues to guide her work and inspire her daily. It instilled in her not only a sense of purpose but also a responsibility to advocate for safer practices and stronger communication across job sites.Throughout her career, Talia has embraced advice that has helped define her leadership style: never accept disrespect and always stand up for what you believe in. This principle has strengthened her confidence, reinforced her integrity, and shaped her approach to leadership—one grounded in self-respect, conviction, and accountability.As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Talia is passionate about encouraging others to find and use their voice. She advises young women entering the field to speak up, stand their ground, and lead with confidence. While acknowledging the challenges of working in construction and management, she emphasizes that strength, clarity, and professionalism are essential to earning respect and opening doors for future generations.Talia also recognizes the evolving challenges within the industry, particularly the presence of an increasingly inexperienced and undertrained workforce, often compounded by language barriers on job sites. However, she views these challenges as opportunities to improve training methods, strengthen communication, and develop more inclusive, hands-on safety programs. By doing so, she believes companies can better support diverse teams and uphold the highest standards of workplace safety.At the core of Talia’s professional and personal life are the values of balance and healthy boundaries. She is a firm believer in maintaining separation between work and home life, allowing her to remain focused, grounded, and effective in all areas. This philosophy not only enhances her performance as a safety leader but also supports her overall well-being.Outside of her career, Talia enjoys a fulfilling life rooted in creativity and the outdoors. She spends her time sewing quilts, gardening, canning and preserving, and farming alongside her fiancé, who manages a beef cattle operation spanning more than 500 acres. These activities provide her with balance and perspective, reinforcing the values of care, patience, and dedication that she brings to her work each day.Through her expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to safety, Talia Martinez continues to make a meaningful impact in the construction industry—helping build not only stronger job sites but safer futures for workers across Kentucky.Learn More about Talia Martinez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/talia-martinez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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