Amy Smagala and Jenni Smagala of Twin Tails Veterinary Hospital Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

Amy Smagala Jenni Smagala

GARNET VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our fur babies are so deeply loved by us, and as pet parents we invest so much in their happiness—buying them toys, adorable clothes, the best food, and even choosing our homes with them in mind. But just as important as all of that is their health. We must never overlook the value of quality veterinary care, because taking them to the best, most compassionate vets truly makes all the difference if we want them to have the very best and live the longest, healthiest lives.

When we take our beloved pets to the veterinarian, we hope to be met with kindness, compassion, and expertise—professionals who truly understand that our pets are family and mean the world to us.

Twin sisters Dr. Amy Smagala and Dr. Jenni Smagala, owners of Twin Tails Veterinary Hospital, embody exactly that.

With over a decade of experience in small-animal general practice, Dr. Amy and Dr. Jenni Smagala have built a reputation as dedicated and compassionate veterinary professionals. In 2025, the sisters fulfilled a lifelong dream by co-founding Twin Tails Veterinary Hospital. What began as a shared love for animals in childhood became a reality through years of determination, including a three-year journey to secure land and build their hospital from the ground up.

Dr. Amy Smagala earned her Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from University of Delaware, followed by a Master’s degree from Drexel University. She then pursued her veterinary education at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, where she further developed her expertise in small-animal care.

Dr. Jenni Smagala earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Ursinus College and went on to receive her veterinary degree from Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine. Following graduation, she completed a one-year internship in small animal medicine and surgery at VCA Newark Animal Hospital, gaining valuable hands-on experience in both routine and complex cases.

Today, as co-owners of their thriving practice in Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, the sisters play vital roles in both the medical and operational sides of the business. From managing staff and overseeing daily operations to performing wellness exams, elective procedures, and emergency surgeries, they remain deeply committed to what they love most — caring for animals.

Their approach to veterinary care is rooted in trust, honesty, and compassion. They take the time to keep pets calm rather than rushing through appointments, listen closely to concerns, explain treatments clearly, and treat pet owners as true partners in their pet’s health and wellbeing.

As pet parents themselves, Dr. Amy and Dr. Jenni understand how stressful it can be when a beloved pet is sick, injured, or in distress. During these moments, your pet’s health and comfort are their highest priority. They are committed to providing care that is not only effective, but deeply compassionate — supporting both pets and the families who love them when it matters most.

They also take a thoughtful and transparent approach to diagnostics. They never push unnecessary or costly tests, but they clearly explain when procedures such as blood work or X-rays are essential to properly diagnose and treat a condition.

Understanding the rising cost of veterinary care, they strongly emphasize the importance of pet insurance. In their experience, it’s not a matter of if you’ll need it, but when. Pet insurance can significantly ease the financial burden of unexpected illnesses, surgeries, or dental procedures—allowing pet owners to make the best decisions for their pets without added stress.

Equally important to their philosophy is preventative care. They encourage pet owners to stay attuned to their pet’s daily behavior—monitoring appetite, energy levels, and overall well-being. Simple habits, such as proper nutrition and regular dental care, can make a meaningful difference. Dental health, in particular, is often overlooked, yet neglect can lead to costly and avoidable procedures. Preventative steps like brushing teeth or using dental solutions can help support long-term health.

Walking into their practice is a comforting experience — clean, welcoming, and filled with warmth. Clients are greeted with friendly smiles and genuine care, and there is something uniquely special about seeing twin sisters working side by side, united by their passion and shared purpose. The sisters are lively, down-to-earth, and full of laughter, with a genuine love for animals that their clients truly appreciate. Being in their presence brings an immediate sense of comfort, putting both pets and their owners at ease. Their kindness, professionalism, and dedication give pet owners peace of mind, knowing their beloved companions are in the best hands.

Their message to pet parents is simple yet powerful: loving our pets, means being proactive in their care. Routine check-ups, recommended diagnostics, and preventive measures are essential—because pets cannot tell us when something is wrong. Staying attentive and prepared, including having pet insurance, can make all the difference in ensuring a long, healthy, and happy life.

In the end, our pets give us unconditional love and joy. It is up to us to give them the care they deserve—and with trusted professionals like Dr. Amy and Dr. Jenni Smagala, pet owners can feel confident they are doing exactly that. From the moment clients walk through their doors, there is an immediate sense of comfort—knowing their beloved pets are in the care of joyful, highly skilled, and deeply compassionate doctors. Their natural balance as sisters and partners creates a harmonious environment where both pets and their owners feel supported, reassured, and genuinely cared for.

In their hands, pets are not just patients — they are treated like family, receiving truly exceptional care. In their hands, pets are not just patients — they are treated like family, receiving truly exceptional care. And that kind of compassion and dedication is something you simply cannot put a price on… because, after all, our pets are everything.

Close Up Radio recently featured Amy and Jenni Smagala in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday March 23rd at 12pm EST.

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-amy-and-jenni-smagala-of/id1785721253?i=1000756965185

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-amy-and-jenni-smagala-of-twin-tails-veterinary-hospital-327874979

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2nHtnx8dQtr3daPLrsO9PN

For more information, please visit: www.twintails.vet

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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