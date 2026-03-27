Children’s Book Author and Pet Adoption Advocate Linda Stone Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW BUFFALO, MI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s books are getting a dose of tail-wagging wisdom and heartfelt fun thanks to Linda Stone, a passionate author whose stories are inspired by her own rescue dogs and a deep belief in listening to life’s gentle nudges. With her Bubbles & Teddy series, Stone is delighting young readers and their families with honest, funny, and educational adventures based on real-life rescue dogs. She also donates a portion of all book proceeds to animal shelters.

Stone’s journey to authorship is as captivating as her four-legged protagonists. “I’ve never been one to remember my dreams,” Stone admits, “but one night I woke up just knowing had already written a book about my dog Bubbles and was donating some of the proceeds to the shelter where she was rescued. I pay attention to those moments because I truly believe in divine guidance.”

From Doubt to Delight: Writing with Inspiration

Despite not having a clue where to begin, Stone sat down with pen and paper, ready to trust the creative process. For several days, ideas refused to come. On the fifth day, it all clicked. “It was as if someone turned on a faucet. The words poured out of me in under an hour. ‘Hello, humans, my name is Bubbles, and I’m here to tell you all my troubles. I’m just a little dog who lives on the street. I don’t have a home or dog food to eat.’”

From there, Stone realized that while writing a children’s book might not require hundreds of pages, it certainly calls for heart, patience, and a willingness to learn. When it came time to illustrate, she was connected by chance with Matthew Smith, a talented graphic designer from New York. Despite their limited technical experience and the fact that they have never met in person, the creative partnership flourished. “He just gets my vibe,” Stone says. “I rarely ask him to change anything, and he’s taught me a lot—even how to copy and paste!”

Books That Teach and Touch

Linda’s first book, “Bubbles Troubles,” shares the trials of a streetwise pup, gently introducing children to the world of animal shelters and the importance of giving back. Stone’s writing style blends rhyming fun with themes of kindness, responsibility, and hope.

Her second book, “Teddy’s Spaghetti,” was inspired by her great niece, who requested a story focusing on Stone’s other rescue dog, Teddy. Together, these books sparked a growing series that now includes the “Bubbles & Teddy: Fun on the Run,” which teaches children about making wise choices and the value of sticking together.

Stone’s stories don’t shy away from real issues. Her third book, “Homes is the Very Best Place to Be,” is for preschoolers. Her fifth book, set to be titled “Homeless No More,” will take Bubbles and Teddy on a journey visiting people experiencing homelessness, helping children understand empathy for both animals and humans in need.

A Life Built on Care and Creativity

Stone’s love for animals is lifelong, dating back to her childhood in rural Michigan. “People used to abandon pets in the country, and I’d bring them home, hoping to keep them,” she recalls. Those early experiences, as well as her years running a bakery and a floral shop, shaped her practical approach to challenges and her belief in listening to inner guidance.

Stone is more than just an animal lover. She is a firm believer in responsible pet adoption, spay and neuter programs, and the power of shelter volunteers. She often reminds others that animal rescue is a family affair. “You don’t just pick a pet because it’s cute. You need to look for the right fit, just like choosing a friend.”

A portion of every Bubbles & Teddy book sale is donated to animal shelters, directly supporting the organizations that make rescue stories possible. Stone also encourages readers to get involved, whether through financial support or volunteering time at local shelters to walk dogs and help socialize animals.

She emphasizes, “Everyone can help in some way. You don’t need to have a lot of money. If you love animals but can’t own one, spending time with shelter pets makes a huge difference.”

The Future of Bubbles & Teddy

With four books completed and a fifth in the works, Linda Stone continues to write with faith, determination, and a knack for finding joy in the everyday. Her stories encourage children and adults alike to be kind, do the right thing, and never underestimate the wisdom of a rescued dog.

About Linda Stone

Linda Stone is a children’s book author, animal advocate, and creative entrepreneur based in Michigan. Combining her love for storytelling, animals, and uplifting others, she writes stories that spark laughter, empathy, and a desire to make the world a kinder place, one wagging tail at a time.

Bubbles and Teddy books are now available online and at select retailers, with portions of proceeds supporting local animal shelters.

Close Up Radio recently featured Linda Stone, Children’s Book Author and Pet Adoption Advocate in a continuing multi-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday March 23rd at 10am Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday March 30th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-childrens-book-author/id1785721253?i=1000756963372

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-childrens-book-author-and-pet-adoption-advocate-linda-stone-327874980

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4uAmCsP0S55uJkWZDnzAtP

For more information about Linda Stone and her children’s books, please visit https://bubblesandteddy.com/

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