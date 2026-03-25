The ADHD Diagnosis Debate: Polaris ADHD Advisory Founder Warns of Growing Diagnosis Gap as Cases Rise Worldwide

ADHD Specialist Urges Schools and Parents to Look Beyond Labels as Diagnoses Surge Across Multiple Countries

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnoses among children are prompting renewed discussion about how the condition is identified and treated worldwide. Justine, founder of Polaris ADHD Advisory, says the conversation must move beyond simple narratives of over-diagnosis or under diagnosis and instead focus on ensuring that every child receives a careful and accurate evaluation. Polaris ADHD Advisory provides ADHD coaching and educational consulting for families across multiple countries. According to Justine, the rapid increase in ADHD assessments reflects growing awareness, but it also raises important questions about how diagnoses are being made.“Greater awareness has helped many children finally receive the support they need, ” Justine explains. “But at the same time, some diagnoses may be happening because systems are overwhelmed rather than because the clinical picture is clear.”Over the past two decades, ADHD diagnoses have increased significantly across multiple countries. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that roughly one in nine children has received an ADHD diagnosis at some point. In the United Kingdom, referrals for ADHD assessments through the National Health Service have surged in recent years, while awareness in countries across Europe and beyond is also growing rapidly.Education systems are facing mounting pressures globally. Overcrowded classrooms, limited resources, and growing demands on teachers can make behavioural challenges more difficult to manage. In some situations, referral for an ADHD assessment becomes the fastest path toward understanding a child’s struggles. Justine points to a dual risk: children who receive an ADHD label that may not accurately reflect their needs, and children whose genuine ADHD goes unrecognised because their presentation does not match expectations. Both outcomes, she argues, carry serious long-term consequences.“A thorough assessment is not something that happens during a single appointment. It requires gathering information from multiple sources, observing behaviour across different settings, and carefully ruling out other explanations. That takes time, and it takes expertise, ” says Justine.About Polaris ADHD AdvisoryPolaris ADHD Advisory is a specialist ADHD coaching and educational consulting practice founded by Justine, an ADHD specialist and educational consultant based in London. The practice supports families navigating ADHD diagnosis, school selection, and ongoing educational strategy. Services are available worldwide via video, with in-person sessions also available. Polaris ADHD Advisory operates in English and French.For more information, visit www.polarisadhdadvisory.com

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