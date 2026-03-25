Radha Krishna Machine Tools Expands Industrial Offerings with Bulk Loose Gears & Sprockets Supply Across India

RKMT, a leading gearbox manufacturer in Ajmer, now supplies bulk precision gears & sprockets across India, strengthening its industrial manufacturing portfolio.

AJMER, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radha Krishna Machine Tools (RKMT), a reputed gearbox manufacturer in Ajmer, has announced the large-scale availability of precision loose gears and sprockets for industries across India. This strategic expansion strengthens RKMT’s position as a leading industrial gear manufacturer in Ajmer, Rajasthan, while complementing its established portfolio of cranes, gearboxes, and material handling solutions.With nearly three decades of engineering excellence, RKMT is now enabling OEMs, procurement teams, and industrial facilities to source high-precision gear components directly from its CNC-equipped manufacturing unit in Ajmer. The move ensures consistent quality, faster turnaround times, and cost-effective bulk procurement.Bulk Loose Gears & Sprockets — Precision at ScaleRKMT’s loose gears and sprockets are manufactured using advanced CNC machining processes to meet strict industrial tolerances. Available in bulk quantities, these components are ideal for:• Stone processing and quarry machinery• Agricultural and construction equipment• Conveyor systems and material handling setups• Industrial transmission and drive systems• OEM manufacturing supply chains• Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operationsEach component is produced using premium-grade raw materials and can be customized based on module size, number of teeth, bore dimensions, and material specifications. Bulk orders are fulfilled directly from RKMT’s Ajmer facility, ensuring competitive ex-works pricing and reduced lead times.“Gears and sprockets form the foundation of our engineering expertise. By offering them as standalone bulk components, we are making high-precision manufacturing more accessible to industries across India. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering scalable and reliable engineering solutions.”— Spokesperson, Radha Krishna Machine Tools (RKMT)Comprehensive Industrial Manufacturing PortfolioIn addition to gears and sprockets, RKMT is widely recognized as a trusted crane manufacturer in Rajasthan, delivering robust lifting solutions for diverse industrial applications. All products are manufactured in-house with stringent quality checks and expert engineering oversight.Industrial Cranes EOT Cranes (Single & Double Girder): Designed for heavy-duty factory and warehouse operations• Gantry Cranes: Ideal for outdoor and indoor heav-liftingg applications• Jib Cranes: Compact solutions for localized lifting in workshops and production linesIndustrial Gears & Gearboxes• Precision Loose Gears & Sprockets (NEW): Available for bulk supply• Custom Gearboxes: Engineered for mining, stone crushing, agriculture, and industrial drives• Gear Assemblies: Complete drive solutions tailored to application requirementsMaterial Handling & Infrastructure• Custom conveyors, hoists, and lifting systems• Turnkey infrastructure and mechanical project execution for government and private sectorsAbout Radha Krishna Machine Tools (RKMT)Founded nearly three decades ago, RKMT has built a strong reputation as a dependable industrial gear manufacturer in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Operating from a modern CNC-equipped 50,000 sq. ft. facility, the company serves 200+ clients, including government bodies, OEMs, and large-scale industries.RKMT has successfully executed over 80 major projects and maintains a monthly production capacity of 100+ tonnes of fabrication along with 30 cranes. Its continued focus on blending traditional engineering expertise with advanced CNC precision ensures superior product quality and long-term performance.For Bulk Orders & Media InquiriesRadha Krishna Machine ToolsG-119, Palra Industrial Area, Ajmer, Rajasthan 305001Phone: 9799346146Website: https://www.rkmtindia.com

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