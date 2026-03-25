We Ramblers Launches Complete Everest Region Adventure Packages: From EBC to Three Passes, Gokyo Lakes, and Gokyo Ri

EBC Trek Package by We Ramblers Gokyo Lakes and Gokyo Ri Trek Package Three Passes Trek Package by We Ramblers

We Ramblers now offers three complete Everest Region trek packages covering Everest Base Camp, Gokyo Lakes and Gokyo Ri, and the Three Passes Trek.

The Himalayas offer something different to every person who walks into them. We build each trek around the trekker, not the other way around.” — Spokesperson, We Ramblers

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Ramblers, the India-Nepal adventure travel specialist known for combining professional mountaineering logistics with genuine human warmth, today announced the formal launch of its comprehensive Everest Region trekking portfolio; three distinct packages that together cover the full spectrum of what the Khumbu has to offer. Whether a traveller is making their first ever multi-day high-altitude journey or seeking one of the most technically demanding traverses in the Himalayas, We Ramblers now has a curated route for them.The three Everest Region packages, the Everest Base Camp Trek , the Three Passes Trek, and the Gokyo Lakes and Gokyo Ri Trek, are not simply itineraries. They represent three different philosophies of experiencing the world's highest mountain neighbourhood.Everest Base Camp Trek: A Journey That Belongs to EveryoneThe Everest Base Camp Trek has long been the most iconic walk on earth, a journey through Sherpa villages, ancient monasteries, and moraine valleys that climbs to the foot of a mountain that has defined human aspiration for generations. But We Ramblers approaches EBC not as a conveyor belt experience, but as a deeply personal one. The company's track record speaks clearly: trekkers consistently highlight their guides by name in their reviews, a detail that reveals something important. The people leading these treks are not just route-finders; they are storytellers, health monitors, and companions at altitude.The package includes all accommodation, meals, guide services, and logistics from Kathmandu to Lukla and back. We Ramblers handles the complexity, the permits, the porter arrangements, the contingency planning, so trekkers arrive free to simply look up.Gokyo Lakes and Gokyo Ri Trek: The Road Less Walked, the View Most RememberedWhile Everest Base Camp commands the headlines, those who choose the Gokyo Valley often come home with the stronger photographs. Sitting at the heart of the Sagarmatha National Park, the Gokyo Lakes are a chain of glacial jewels set against a backdrop that includes four eight-thousanders visible from a single summit. The ascent of Gokyo Ri , which tops out near 5,357 metres, gives trekkers a panorama that many argue rivals, and in some respects surpasses, the view from Kala Patthar on the EBC route.This is a trek for those who want the Everest region without the crowd density of the main trail. The route threads through quieter teahouses, crosses the lateral moraine of the Ngozumpa Glacier, the largest glacier in the Himalayas, and delivers a summit moment that is earned, unhurried, and unforgettable.Three Passes Trek: For Those Who Want It AllIf the other two packages are chapters, the Three Passes Trek is the complete novel . This is the Everest region in full, a circuit that crosses three high mountain passes (Renjo La at 5,360m, Cho La at 5,420m, and Kongma La at 5,535m), takes in the Gokyo Lakes, reaches Everest Base Camp, and summits both Gokyo Ri and Kala Patthar. It is the most comprehensive trekking experience available in the Khumbu without a climbing permit, and it demands proportionate fitness and preparation.This is the package We Ramblers designed for serious trekkers who refuse to make choices when the mountains offer everything. It is also the kind of trek where the company's behind-the-scenes coordination matters most, managing acclimatisation schedules, re-routing around weather, and ensuring that crossing a high pass at dawn is an exhilarating achievement rather than a dangerous scramble.Why We RamblersFounded by a team with offices in Bengaluru and Kathmandu, We Ramblers occupies a distinctive position in the adventure travel market: an Indian company with deep operational roots in Nepal. This cross-border fluency, managing bookings from India while running guides and logistics on Nepali ground, gives Indian trekkers something genuinely rare: a single point of contact who understands both the Bengaluru departure terminal and the Lukla landing strip.With hundreds of Google reviews and an Excellent rating, the company's reputation has been built one summit photograph at a time. The feedback loop is tight and honest. Trekkers return, and they bring friends.Availability and BookingAll three Everest Region packages are now available for the spring and autumn 2026 trekking seasons. Slots are limited by group size and permit availability, and early registration is strongly advised for peak windows in April–May and October–November.Interested trekkers can visit www.weramblers.com or reach the team directly at trip@weramblers.com, or call the India office at +91 9886274292.About We RamblersWe Ramblers is an adventure travel company operating across Nepal and India, specialising in high-altitude trekking, peak climbing, and multi-activity Himalayan expeditions. The company operates with licensed guides, registered porters, and a logistics infrastructure built over years of operating in some of the world's most demanding terrain.

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