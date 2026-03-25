Los Gatos Doc Transitions to Concierge Care Model, Redefining Patient Access and Personalized Healthcare in the Bay Area

Dr. Arun Villivalam Los Gatos Doc

Los Gatos Doc shifts to concierge care, offering faster access, longer visits, and personalized, prevention-focused healthcare in the Bay Area.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Gatos Doc , led by seasoned physician Dr. Arun Villivalam, M.D. MBA (lovingly referred to as “Dr. V” by patients), is proud to announce its transition to a concierge, membership-based primary care model —marking a significant evolution in how healthcare is delivered to patients across the Bay Area.After more than a decade serving the Los Gatos community, and all the while growing the practice to nearly 3,000 patients, Dr. V recognized a growing challenge shared across the healthcare system: limited time, delayed access, and a model that often makes it difficult for patients to receive care when they need it most.“Patients were waiting two to three months for routine appointments, and even urgent needs couldn't always be addressed same-day,” said Dr. Villivalam. “That’s not the experience I want for my patients. This transition allows us to put care back where it belongs: centered around the individual.”A Shift Designed Around Patients, Not the SystemThe new concierge model is built to remove traditional barriers to care. By transitioning to a membership-based structure, Los Gatos Doc is able to significantly reduce patient panel size, allowing for more meaningful, responsive, and proactive care.Key benefits of the new model include:Direct, enhanced access to Dr. V through phone, secure messaging, and telehealthSame day or next day appointments for urgent medical needsLonger, more intentional visits that permit time for deeper conversations and more thorough careComprehensive preventative care, including detailed annual exams and personalized health planningCare coordination across specialists, hospitals, and home settingsA culturally sensitive, relationship-driven approach to primary care This model empowers patients to move beyond reactive care and into a more proactive, prevention-focused healthcare experience.Improving Outcomes Through Access and ContinuityDr. V emphasizes that the shift is not just about convenience: it’s about better health outcomes.“When patients can reach their doctor easily, ask questions early, and spend real time discussing their health, we can often prevent issues from escalating," he explained. This model helps reduce unnecessary ER visits, avoid hospitalization, and build a much stronger, ongoing partnership in personal health.”By prioritizing the continuity of care, and deeper physician-patient relationships, Los Gatos Doc aims to deliver a more effective and personalized healthcare experience; one that evolves with each patient’s needs, lifestyle, and long-term goals.A Vision for the Future of MedicineThe concierge model reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward personalization, accessibility, and patient-centered design. Los Gatos Doc is positioning itself at the forefront of this movement in Santa Clara County.“Healthcare should feel collaborative, not rushed. It should feel supportive, not transactional,” said Dr. Villivalam. “This is the future of medicine, and we are excited to bring it to our community.”Patients interested in learning more about the concierge membership model, or enrolling with Dr. V are encouraged to visit: https://www.losgatosdoc.com/membership-benefits/ or contact the office directly at: 408-502-6040.About Los Gatos Doc :Los Gatos Doc, led by Dr. Arun Villivalam, M.D., MBA, provides personalized primary care services in Los Gatos, California. With decades of experience across diverse healthcare settings, including urban public hospitals, and Indian Health Services, Dr. V brings a compassionate, patient-centered approach to individuals and families throughout the Bay Area. The practice focuses on preventive care, chronic condition management, and long-term wellness through a collaborative and accessible care model.

Dr V Concierge Transition Los Gatos Doc

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