Ignite Completes First Phase of Local Assembly Lines Built Up Across Four African Markets

Local assembly across 4 African markets is live, bringing production closer to customers, strengthening supply chains, and building the infrastructure to scale.

This milestone represents a foundational step in our continued growth across Africa, advancing our mission to deliver reliable, affordable, clean energy solutions while building long-term value.” — Yariv Cohen, IEA CEO

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Assembly lines built in Zambia, Uganda, Nigeria, and Benin to support up to 50,000 units per month, with further scale planned

Ignite Energy Access (“IEA”) today announced the completion of the first phase of its local assembly line capability build-out across four key African markets: Zambia, Uganda, Nigeria, and Benin. The milestone marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to increase local value creation, strengthen regional supply chains, and expand technical employment opportunities across its markets.

The newly established assembly lines are designed to support the local assembly of 50,000 units per month, with plans to scale capacity further in response to growing demand. By building in-market capabilities, Ignite is enhancing operational flexibility, reducing reliance on global supply chains, and accelerating delivery timelines to customers.

The assembly lines will support critical stages of product preparation, including configuration, quality control, and final packaging. This first phase also establishes the foundation for deeper localization over time, as Ignite continues to invest in equipment, workforce training, and advanced production processes across its operational footprint.

Beyond operational efficiencies, the initiative is expected to contribute to broader economic development. Local assembly will enable the creation of skilled technical roles and expand opportunities for local partners to participate in Ignite’s supply chain, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable growth in Africa.

“Completing the first phase of our local assembly expansion is a major milestone for Ignite,” said Yariv Cohen, CEO of Ignite Energy Access. “This is not only about increasing capacity - it is about deepening our roots in Africa. By investing in local assembly, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing delivery times, and creating meaningful economic opportunities in the communities where we operate”.

The expansion forms part of Ignite’s broader operational strategy to deepen its presence in key markets and improve responsiveness to customer needs. Local assembly will also enable faster iteration of product configurations and quality standards, ensuring solutions are tailored to real-world conditions and usage patterns across diverse regions.

Ignite’s local teams will play a central role in scaling these capabilities further in the coming months. The company plans to introduce additional training and technical development programs to strengthen local expertise and support continued job creation as production capacity expands.

“This milestone represents a foundational step in our continued growth across Africa, advancing our mission to deliver reliable, affordable clean energy solutions while building long-term value in the markets we serve”, says Cohen. “We. These assembly lines are an important first step, positioning us to scale efficiently while supporting local economies and technical talent.”

About Ignite Energy Access

Ignite Energy Access is an Abu Dhabi-based leader in distributed renewable energy solutions, providing reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure to underserved communities across Africa. Through innovative technology, scalable business models, and impact-driven financing, Ignite is accelerating access to clean energy, enabling economic growth, and supporting the continent’s energy transition.

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