Michael Harris, Vice Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, visited the headquarters of Galaxy Corporation in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul on the 23rd.

- Successive Visits from Nasdaq and NYSE Vice-Chairmen: A Rare Show of Interest in Galaxy Corporation

YEONGDEUNGPO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Harris, Vice Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), visited the Galaxy Corporation headquarters in Yeouido on the 23rd, signaling a full-fledged role as a bridge for cooperation between the Korean and U.S. capital markets.

During his visit, Harris directly explored the possibility of the company's listing on the U.S. market. Notably, renowned Korean actor Song Kang-ho was present at the meeting, personally demonstrating the unique IP competitiveness of Galaxy Corporation, where technology and content merge. Harris, during his tour of the company, repeatedly exclaimed, "Wonderful," expressing deep admiration for the corporate vision.

Harris was particularly inspired by Galaxy Corporation's spirit of challenging the impossible. "Imagination cannot be understood unless it is expressed. I was deeply moved by Galaxy Corporation's vision of continuously exploring what others consider impossible and taking on that challenge head-on," he said. This is especially noteworthy as it reflects how a leader from the global capital market responded not only to technological capabilities, but also to its underlying philosophy.

The core driver behind growing global financial interest in Galaxy Corporation is its “The Day After Tomorrow” project. The project goes beyond simple content creation, aiming to build an innovative ecosystem. It creates digital identities known as “Another I,” which project an individual’s persona into virtual “sub-character,.” and further develops them into advanced “Physical AI Robots.” In essence, it presents a model in which virtual identities are translated into physical forms, enabling coexistence between humans and their digital counterparts.

Expressing strong interest in this future ecosystem, Harris commented, “Capital in the U.S. market is likely to concentrate on companies with specialized competitiveness like Galaxy Corporation,” offering an optimistic outlook on a potential New York listing. The visit by a senior NYSE executive to Yeouido, accompanied by such remarks, highlights the growing global relevance of Galaxy Corporation’s vision of turning imagination into reality.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Nasdaq Vice Chairman Bob McCooey also visited the company’s headquarters to review its AI-based K-pop robotics project and virtual IP strategy. This marks a rare case of senior executives from both major U.S. exchanges visiting a single Korean company within a short period of time.

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