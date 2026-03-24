ECB to open its doors for the Night of the Museums on 25 April 2026

24 March 2026

ECB to open public areas of Grossmarkthalle as part of Frankfurt’s Night of the Museums

Guided tours will highlight contemporary art and site-specific architecture

Complementary programme in Grossmarkthalle, including music, talks and interactive games

The European Central Bank (ECB) will once again take part in Frankfurt’s Night of the Museums on Saturday, 25 April 2026, opening its premises in the city’s Ostend district to the public. The evening programme offers a mix of contemporary art, site-specific architecture and information about the ECB, giving guests a closer look at the ECB and its place in Frankfurt’s cultural and urban landscape.

The ECB’s main building combines the historic Grossmarkthalle, designed by architect Martin Elsaesser, with a contemporary high‑rise complex, designed by Coop Himmelb(l)au. During the Night of the Museums, visitors can choose between two guided tours, each focusing on a different aspect of the site:

Tour 1 – Contemporary art

This tour focuses on works from the ECB’s contemporary art collection and takes place in the conference centre, a contemporary “house‑in‑house” structure embedded in the historic Grossmarkthalle building. It highlights, among other works, Thomas Bayrle’s site‑specific installation Frankfurters, 1980.

This tour focuses on works from the ECB’s contemporary art collection and takes place in the conference centre, a contemporary “house‑in‑house” structure embedded in the historic Grossmarkthalle building. It highlights, among other works, Thomas Bayrle’s site‑specific installation Frankfurters, 1980. Tour 2 – Architecture and site-specific works

This tour explores various areas on the ground floor of the Grossmarkthalle. It focuses on the architectural history of the building and its integration into the ECB’s main building, as well as on the contemporary architectural concept by Coop Himmelb(l)au. Along the way, visitors encounter site‑specific works by Giuseppe Penone and OKO. While the high‑rise towers are not accessible during the Night of the Museums, their architectural concept and relationship to the historic hall are addressed as part of the guided architecture tours.

In addition to the guided tours, visitors can also explore the ground floor of the Grossmarkthalle at their own pace. Highlights include the ECB Visitor Centre, which provides information on the role and tasks of the ECB, live music by the staff jazz band, a public talk with Dr Konrad Elsässer – descendant of architect Martin Elsaesser and Chair of the Martin Elsaesser Foundation – as well as interactive quizzes on art and the ECB’s work.

Notes

Public access is limited to the Grossmarkthalle and its associated public areas.

Registration for the programme is required and will be open from 7 to 21 April.

Further information and registration details are available on the event website.

For more information about the European Central Bank, visit our website.

Art, architecture and public space

Art plays an important role at the ECB and is closely linked to both the building’s architecture and its institutional environment. Permanent art‑in‑architecture works by Giuseppe Penone, Thomas Bayrle, Liam Gillick and OKO are embedded in and around the building and will be presented during the event. These site‑specific works engage with themes such as time and growth, structure and complexity, and the relationship between the individual and larger systems.

During the Night of the Museums, selected works will be presented as part of the two guided tour formats..

Architecture of the ECB’s main building

The ECB’s main building combines the historic Grossmarkthalle, designed by architect Martin Elsaesser and completed in 1928, with a contemporary high‑rise complex designed by Viennese architectural firm Coop Himmelb(l)au under the direction of Wolf D. Prix.

Originally a functional space for trade, the Grossmarkthalle is characterised by its open, column‑free interior and rational construction. Today, it is used for the ECB’s public activities, housing the Visitor Centre, conference areas and event spaces.

For media queries, please contact Silke Köhler, tel.: +49 69 1344 8671.