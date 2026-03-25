Architect of Global Food Safety Standards Named 2026 World Food Prize Laureate

Huub Lelieveld speaks at the National Chung Hsing University in Taiwan in 2019 Huub Lelieveld leads a discussion at an Institute of Food Technologists meeting in 2008. Nigerian high school students in a Global Harmonization Initiative Food Safety Club celebrate World Food Safety Day on June 7, 2024

Huub Lelieveld will receive $500,000 award for leading volunteer movement of 113 countries driving safer, more affordable, easier-to-access food

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A scientist who led a global food safety movement that prevented millions of cases of foodborne illness, dismantled barriers to trade and humanitarian aid, and reduced food loss and waste has been named the 2026 World Food Prize Laureate.Huub Lelieveld, a humanitarian and food safety expert from the Netherlands, has been recognized for marshaling a movement across 113 countries to deliver the scientific evidence for modern regulations, legislation and international standards that safeguard the world’s food supply. Through six decades of research, institution-building and tireless advocacy, he has united scientists, industry leaders and policymakers around a commitment to safe and nutritious food for all.Unsafe food causes 600 million foodborne illnesses and 420,000 deaths each year around the globe. At the same time, inconsistent or politically-driven food safety standards disrupt trade by delaying shipments, destroying safe produce at borders and raising trade costs, undermining food supply—especially in import-dependent countries.In 2002, alarming reports confirmed that Southern Africa was rapidly descending into famine. The need for emergency aid was immediate and overwhelming, as millions faced severe food shortages and acute hunger. As officials deliberated the safety of genetically modified food products, thousands perished—while life-saving food aid sat in ports. Bureaucratic hurdles and regulatory barriers had stalled delivery of food at the very moment it was most urgently required.Rather than retiring at the age of 60 after a successful 40-year career as a food scientist for Unilever in the Netherlands, Lelieveld set out to prevent similar crises. In 2004, he established the Global Harmonization Initiative (GHI), a global food safety organization that today connects more than 1,600 volunteer experts across a vast network of countries to advance science-based food safety and reduce barriers to the safe distribution of food worldwide.Under Lelieveld’s leadership, GHI efforts have been critical to streamlining food trade and enhancing food security and access around the world. In Kenya, GHI recommendations were adopted into national legislation in 2023, requiring food companies to employ certified food safety professionals. GHI has also played a key role in standardizing and depoliticizing food irradiation—a technology that prevents millions of foodborne illness cases annually while reducing food waste by extending shelf life.The announcement of this year’s World Food Prize—regarded as the premier global award for food and agriculture—was held at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. The announcement was made by Foundation President Mashal Husain, with remarks given by Foundation CEO Tom Vilsack and Chair of the Laureate Selection Committee and National Medal of Science Recipient Dr. Gebisa Ejeta.“Lelieveld lives by his conviction that access to safe food is a universal right—a philosophy shared by the late Dr. Norman Borlaug,” said Husain. “Through his lifelong commitment to harmonizing regulations, he has lowered trade barriers, prevented the unnecessary destruction of safe food, promoted innovative food safety technologies worldwide and reduced the risk of foodborne illness outbreaks.”Born in The Hague during World War II, Lelieveld’s first job was working in his father’s Indonesian-style food products factory. After earning a degree in electrical engineering from The Hague University of Applied Sciences, he joined Unilever as a researcher. Over the course of his career, he challenged conventional food safety practices—pioneering automated hygienic production methods, developing equipment that reduced the need for frequent sterilization and chemical preservatives, and advancing non-destructive techniques for testing food products.Lelieveld’s innovations reduced food waste, contamination risks and the reliance on excess salt, sugar and preservatives, establishing industry-wide standards still in use today. His work resulted in 11 patents and more than 1,000 contributions to Unilever’s scientific database.“I grew up right after the fearful years of Nazi oppression came to an end, in a liberated country with a renewed spirit of solidarity,” said Lelieveld. “There was much work to be done, and no time to complain. Besides a hands-on, optimistic approach on life in general, I developed some life-long rules, like a focus on helping others—instead of serving yourself.”Lelieveld had already built a remarkable career as a food safety researcher, innovator and founder of several international professional associations when he launched GHI. Drawing on his expertise and global network, he created a volunteer organization of thousands of scientists working to build international consensus on food standards and facilitate the safe and efficient flow of trade. While GHI’s ultimate goal is to harmonize legislation worldwide, it has also invested in capacity building through briefs, case studies, reports and webinars, training more than 4,000 professionals to lead safe food production in their own countries.“Companies, large and small, as well as all consumers are negatively affected by unjustified differences in regulations,” said Lelieveld. “The Global Harmonization Initiative, therefore, strives not only to reach scientific consensus but also to ensure that findings are accessible to everyone, requiring simplification without compromising scientific accuracy and translation into local languages.”Lelieveld has also led a series of initiatives addressing urgent challenges in global food systems. He spearheaded the creation of an international alert and whistleblowing network that enables experts in more than 100 countries to detect and respond to emerging food safety threats within 48 hours—helping protect consumers before isolated incidents escalate into broader crises. In the aftermath of the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake in China, he mobilized GHI to develop a food safety manual for disaster zones, shaping emergency response protocols used in multiple regions.Through the same network, he also championed practical, community-based solutions. These include the Safe Cassava initiative, which reduces toxin-related neurological disease in children in sub-Saharan Africa, and pilot projects introducing atmospheric water generation in eight countries to expand access to safe drinking water.“Lelieveld was selected for translating food safety science into global regulations, legislation and practice, a movement spanning dozens of countries," said Dr. Ejeta. “His initiatives are estimated to have benefited millions of consumers worldwide.”Lelieveld has authored and co-authored 16 widely translated books that have influenced curricula and regulatory reform, and are used by universities and food companies. His contributions to food safety and security earned him an honorary doctorate from the National University of Food Science and Technology in Kyiv, and the title of Officer of the Order of Orange-Nassau from the Dutch Royal House for outstanding international public health service.“Lelieveld could have retired after a remarkable career but instead, he chose to dedicate himself to the world’s most pressing food safety challenges,” said Vilsack. “He has saved countless lives and ensured that safe, nutritious food can reach people who need it most. His vision and persistence continue to transform food systems worldwide.”

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