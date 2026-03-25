FROM WINE GLASS TO COCKTAIL: THE EU FAB 6 SHAKE UP TRADITION WITH PREMIÈRES CÔTES DE BORDEAUX AND CADILLAC COCKTAILS

Recipe Booklet

Created with the UK Sommelier Association, the new digital guide explores these wines through contemporary cocktails and food pairings

ROMA, ITALY, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Download the recipe booklet here: https://theeufab6.eu/en/event/from-wine-glass-to-cocktail-list-the-eu-fab-6-shake-up-tradition-with-new-premieres-cotes-de-bordeaux-and-cadillac-cocktail-recipe-booklet/ “The EU Fab 6” campaign unveils a new digital recipe booklet, offering a fresh and contemporary perspective on the wines of the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac PDO appellations. The booklet builds on concepts first presented during a masterclass held at Novikov in London on 25 January, organised in collaboration with the UK Sommelier Association, where wines from the region were used as the base for a series of signature cocktails. That live experience provided the starting point for a broader digital resource designed to inspire both professionals and consumers.Titled “Premières Côtes de Bordeaux On The Rocks”, the booklet reimagines Bordeaux wines not only as tasting wines, but also as key ingredients in sophisticated cocktails designed for gastronomic pairings. The project introduces a selection of original cocktail recipes built around the structure, aromatics and identity of Premières Côtes De Bordeaux and Cadillac wines taking centre stage in theese distinctive creations. Rather than simply mixing wine into drinks, the booklet explores how different styles and appellations can interact with ingredients, texture and acidity to create balanced serves that enhance food and elevate the tasting experience.Across the booklet, each cocktail is paired with a specific dish and explained through a clear “why it works” approach. The result is a practical and inspiring guide for wine lovers, sommeliers and hospitality professionals interested in discovering new ways to enjoy European PDO wines. Among the featured pairings are a Cadillac-based serve designed for smoked salmon and sour cream and a Bordeaux AOP cocktail built around scallops and asparagus, arancini al pecorino, beef carpaccio and veal polpette in tomato and olive sauce.The booklet reflects a broader shift in how consumers and professionals approach wine, with growing interest in versatile, experience-led formats that connect classic wine regions with contemporary drinking culture. Through this collaboration with the UK Sommelier Association, The EU Fab 6 campaign highlights the adaptability of Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac wines while remaining firmly rooted in the values of origin, quality and craftsmanship represented by the PDO system.By launching the recipe booklet online through the project website, the campaign makes this content directly accessible to consumers, trade audiences and hospitality professionals, extending the life of the activation beyond events and tastings. The guide is designed to inspire experimentation at home as well as in wine bars, restaurants and specialist retail settings, showing how European PDO wines can speak the language of mixology without losing their territorial identity.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25, 25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

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