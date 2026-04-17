Pre-Orders Open April 17 for Ann Takamaki 'Panther' Statue from 'Persona 5.'

Premium Masterline Persona 5 Ann Takamaki "Panther" Front Size Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced Ann Takamaki "Panther" Statue from " Persona 5." Pre-orders began April 17, 2026 (JST), with release set for December 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the RPG "Persona 5," Ann Takamaki "Panther" joins the Premium Masterline lineup.Ann Takamaki is presented in her Phantom Thief version at 1/4 scale. The pose is designed to reflect her character, and the whip, curving in an arc, contributes to the overall composition. Details such as the shadow-rich twin tails and the costume with an elegant sheen are sculpted and painted to emphasize her proportions.At her feet is a graphic base inspired by Persona 5’s distinctive design style, finished in an avant-garde pop-art look. Cityscape elements that support the graphics are also included to maintain the design across the display.Additional parts are included to change the display’s expression. An unmasked head allows the figure to be displayed with Ann’s uncovered face. The peace sign and open hand can be used to create a different look.The DX Bonus Version adds a masked head with a winking expression. When paired with the peace sign and open hand, it enables a pose inspired by the All-Out Attack finish.Product Name:Premium Masterline Persona 5 Ann Takamaki "Panther" DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: 1299Edition Size: TBDArrival Date: December 2027Scale: 1/4H: 45cm W: 33cm D: 29cmH: 48cm W: 33cm D: 27cm（Head: Unmasked, Right Arm: Peace Sign, Left Arm: Open Hand)Weight: Approx. 2.4 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Persona 5-themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Masked, Unmasked)・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (Whip, Peace Sign)・Three (3) Swappable Left Arms (Closed Hand, Open Hand, Holding a Mask)・One (1) Swappable Head (Masked & Winking) [BONUS PART]Copyright:©ATLUS. ©SEGA.For more details, visit our online store

Premium Masterline Persona 5 Ann Takamaki "Panther" Product PV

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