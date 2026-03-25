Pakio Inc. Announces Promotion of Andrew Hibbits to Management Role Overseeing New Burlingame, California Location

Pakio Inc. is a direct marketing firm in California, recognized as a homegrown leader as it expands its footprint in the state.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pakio Inc. Announces Promotion of Andrew Hibbits to Management Role Overseeing New Burlingame, California LocationThe direct marketing firm in California recognizes a homegrown leader as it expands its footprint in the state.Campbell, CA—March 24, 2026—Pakio Inc. has announced the promotion of Andrew Hibbits to a management position, where he will oversee the company's newest location in Burlingame, California; a development that, according to representatives from the organization, reflects the company's dedication to developing leaders from within its own ranks.A Background Built on EntrepreneurshipAndrew Hibbits, known to colleagues as Drew, brings a background rooted in entrepreneurship. Prior to joining Pakio Inc., he founded and operated his own marketing agency, where he managed the online sale of various products and built a diverse skill set spanning strategy, customer acquisition, and team management. Running his own business gave Drew early exposure to the realities of leadership: solving problems under pressure, managing limited resources, and building systems that others could follow and replicate.Those experiences translated well when Drew joined Pakio Inc. From early on, he demonstrated a natural ability to lead and develop others, and it was clear that his entrepreneurial background had prepared him for the demands of a fast-paced, people-driven environment. Representatives from Pakio Inc. state that Drew came in with a clear sense of direction, quickly orienting himself to the company's standards and expectations without needing an extended adjustment period.A Proven Approach to Developing OthersOne of Drew's most consistent strengths has been his passion and investment in the people around him. During his time at Pakio Inc., he managed a team of 3-5 individuals, focusing not only on results but on the growth of each team member. His approach centered on mentorship, helping those around him understand the standards and mindset needed to perform well, and providing them with the tools to succeed independently.Drew took time to understand where each person was in their development and guided them accordingly. Over time, this produced a team that reflected his work ethic and professional standards—a quality that consistently stood out as he progressed within the organization.The Next Step for Drew and Pakio Inc.In his new role as manager, Drew will lead Pakio Inc.'s newest location in Burlingame, California. He would be responsible for overseeing daily operations, building and developing a local team, and driving the overall performance of the new office.Burlingame, located in San Mateo County on the San Francisco Peninsula, serves as a new area of operation for Pakio Inc. as the company extends its direct marketing services further across California. Drew's background, both as an entrepreneur and as a team leader within the organization, positions him well to establish and grow the new location.Expanding to Burlingame, CaliforniaPakio Inc. shares that Burlingame, California, represents a natural next step for the company as it continues to grow its presence across the state. Situated on the San Francisco Peninsula in San Mateo County, the city sits at the intersection of two of California's most active business corridors: San Francisco to the north and Silicon Valley to the south.The Burlingame market is characterized by a diverse and active consumer base, a thriving local business community, and steady foot traffic throughout its commercial districts. These qualities make Burlingame a viable location for Pakio Inc. as the company looks to extend its direct marketing services further across California. These include brand awareness, lead generation, and market research. The expansion has also allowed Pakio Inc. to offer numerous career opportunities in sales and marketing for aspiring professionals in the area.Moreover, Pakio Inc. states that a location in Burlingame allows it to serve a new set of clients and communities with the same approach that has defined its work in the Campbell area. With Andrew Hibbits at the helm, the company is confident it can build a strong team in the region and deliver meaningful outcomes for the brands it serves there.How Pakio Inc. Builds Leaders From WithinLeadership development is a deliberate part of how Pakio Inc. operates. From the time a new team member joins the organization, they are placed in an environment that emphasizes accountability, mentorship, and continuous improvement. The expectation is not simply that people perform well in their current role, but that they are actively preparing for the next one.This approach is reflected in the careers of those who have advanced within the company. Pakio Inc. looks for those who demonstrate not only strong personal performance but a genuine investment in the people around them; those who lead by example, take ownership of their development, and show a consistent willingness to grow.Drew's promotion to management is one example of this in practice. His progression from team member to leader of an entirely new location did not happen by chance. It was the result of consistent performance, a commitment to developing others, and a readiness to take on greater responsibility when the opportunity arose.As Pakio Inc. continues to grow, the company aims to replicate this model, identifying and developing talent from within and expanding into new areas with proven leaders at the helm.About Pakio Inc.Pakio Inc. is a direct marketing and business development firm headquartered in Campbell, California. The company provides brand awareness, lead generation, customer acquisition, and market research services through direct customer engagement. They also offer career opportunities for individuals looking to break into sales and marketing.For more information, visit www.pakioinc.com Media ContactPakio Inc.2470 S Winchester Blvd, Suite D, Campbell, CA 95008+1 408-689-6154hr@pakioinc.com

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