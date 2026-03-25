DIY goes digital with launch of HSS ProService Marketplace’s Hire & Buy service

UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Europe's largest building services marketplace has launched a new integrated Hire & Buy service designed to make spring DIY and home improvement projects simpler for homeowners, tradespeople and independent contractors. HSS.com allows customers to hire equipment, buy building materials, equipment and small tools they need through one platform, giving them an easier, more efficient way to source everything required for seasonal jobs around the home and garden, whatever the DIY project.With spring marking the start of peak DIY season, the service is aimed at customers taking on tasks such as cleaning the patio, repairing fences, building a BBQ area, refreshing the garden, laying new decking or starting larger improvement projects ahead of summer.Matthew Denton, Head of Ecommerce at HSS ProService, said: “Spring is when many people start turning their attention to the jobs that have built up over winter, whether that is pressure washing the patio, tidying the garden, putting up fencing or getting outdoor spaces ready for summer. Our new Hire & Buy service is all about making those projects much easier. Customers want a simple and flexible way to get the equipment and materials they need, all in one place, and that is exactly what hss.com is designed to offer.”The website is unique and different from any competitor in the industry, it gives customers access to a wide range of products and services, from pressure washers, concrete mixers, sand and cement for smaller DIY jobs, through to timber, landscaping materials and specialist equipment for more ambitious home and garden renovations.You can source all the building materials you may need, in the click of a button, with the offering also providing choice, flexibility and speed to skilled tradespeople as well as keen DIY-ers.The launch comes as HSS ProService Marketplace sees growing demand from people looking for a single, reliable place to purchase both tools and materials. With hire and buy options all in one place, HSS ProService Marketplace makes it quicker and easier for consumers and tradespeople to stay on track and get the job done.ENDSAbout HSS ProService MarketplaceHSS ProService Marketplace is Europe’s largest digital platform that connects customers of all sizes with a comprehensive range of equipment hire and related services through a nationwide supplier network. By combining HSS ProService expertise with an asset light marketplace model, the business enables faster, simpler and more cost effective access to essential support. Through close collaboration with leading partners such as Speedy Hire, HSS ProService Marketplace is reshaping the hire and building services sector around a more connected and customer led future.

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