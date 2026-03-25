BFJ Digital Recovers $60,000 for Local Business Following Predatory Meta Ads Breach

BFJ Digital

Through persistent advocacy and detailed incident documentation, we successfully recovered the full amount from Meta, but it took four months of case work to achieve this outcome.” — Paul Reardon, Head of Social at BFJ Digital

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BFJ Digital, a Brisbane-based digital marketing and transformation agency, has successfully recovered nearly $60,000 in fraudulent advertising spend for a client targeted by an increasingly sophisticated wave of cyber-attacks. The incident serves as a critical warning to Australian businesses regarding the vulnerability of legacy digital assets and “sleeper accounts.”A 96-Hour Blitz: Budget Escalation and Brand DamageThe breach was initiated through a legacy agency account that was created and added years ago and never removed. Exploiting the weekend lull, attackers struck on a Friday night, knowing business hours had ended.In just 96 hours, the attackers systematically escalated the account’s daily Meta advertising budget from a standard $350 to a staggering $130,000. By the time the breach was neutralised, nearly $60,000 had been spent on fraudulent campaigns, representing over 700% more than the account’s entire year-to-date ad spend.The Advocacy Battle: A Four-Month RecoveryWhile many cyber-theft victims struggle to reclaim lost funds from global platforms, BFJ Digital led a persistent advocacy campaign on behalf of the client. Through rigorous incident documentation and direct negotiation with Meta, the agency secured a full recovery of the $60,000.“All modifications happened between 11:30 PM and 2:00 AM, when no legitimate staff would be active,” states Paul Reardon, Head of Social at BFJ Digital. “Through persistent advocacy and detailed incident documentation, we successfully recovered the full amount from Meta, but it took four months of case work to achieve this outcome. Not all businesses are this fortunate.”Industry Warning: The Rise of the ‘Sleeper Account’ BFJ Digital’s marketing security analysis highlights a growing trend in “sleeper accounts”—dormant profiles or legacy partner connections that remain active long after an agency or staff member has departed. Even after initial remediation, the agency noted that attackers were persistent, attempting re-entry twice more over the following weeks through sleeper accounts.To mitigate these risks, BFJ Digital advises businesses to conduct an immediate security audit, emphasising three primary defensive actions:• Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Use Google or Microsoft Authenticator rather than SMS codes for stronger protection.• Audit Your Partners: Go to Business Settings > Users > Partners and remove any partner or staff accounts that no longer work with you.• Review Connected Profiles: Review which Facebook or Instagram profiles are connected and remove any account you can’t recognise.About BFJ DigitalBFJ Digital is a full-stack digital marketing and transformation agency based in Brisbane, Australia. For over 15 years, the agency has specialised in data-driven growth, digital transformation, and marketing security. As a certified partner for Google, HubSpot, and Salesforce, BFJ Digital provides technical and strategic oversight to ensure business marketing assets remain both profitable and secure.For more information on digital security audits or BFJ Digital’s marketing services, visit https://bfj.digital/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.