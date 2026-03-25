Digital Humans Are Redefining In-Car Experience, Turning Screens into Service Hubs

CHENGDE, CHINA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, the centerpiece of the connected car was the screen. Bigger displays, sharper resolution and more apps were meant to define the in-car experience. But as driving becomes increasingly automated, that logic is starting to look incomplete. What matters now is not just what is on the screen, but how time inside the car is used.That shift exposes a gap. Cars are evolving into spaces where people work, watch or rest, yet services remain fragmented, often limited to apps or voice commands. This is where digital humans begin to enter the picture.Recently, Shinshot Media Inc. officially participated in drafting the IEEE/P2048.121 framework: Standard for General Technical Requirements for Service-oriented Digital Human Based on Artificial Intelligence. This standard outlines how interactive AI agents integrate speech, vision, and contextual understanding to evolve beyond simple, one-off commands toward continuous perception and deep interaction.The difference is subtle but important. Traditional in-car systems focus on single actions—play a song, set a destination, answer a question. Digital humans follow sequences, adapting to context such as location, journey length and user intent. In practice, this could mean adjusting content during a commute, suggesting shorter formats when time is limited, or pacing interaction differently on long drives. Instead of a fixed interface, the experience becomes adaptive.The concept of an “in-car cinema” is also evolving. It is no longer just about playing video on the dashboard, but focuses more on how content is presented. Achieving this is not just a product challenge. Automotive systems involve multiple players—hardware manufacturers, operating systems, and service providers—often working in silos. Without a shared framework, features remain isolated.Shinshot Media Inc., at the intersection of film and AI, approaches this from content consumption—focusing on attention, timing and interaction for making coordination across content, interface and service logic.As digital humans take on more responsibility, they can connect navigation, recommendations and services into a single flow—becoming the entry point to a broader system. For carmakers and technology providers, the focus may shift from the number of features to how well they work together—and whether the experience feels continuous rather than fragmented.

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