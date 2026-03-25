‘You’re going to be spectacular’: Pritzker’s 2026 Match Day brings big emotions

Pritzker School of Medicine students shared hugs and tears after Match Day envelopes were opened. (Joe Sterbenc)

The countdown began promptly at 11 a.m. Together, last Friday, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine students gathered to learn their residency placements — the next step in their careers — as part of an annual nationwide ceremony known as Match Day.

Three, two, one.

As envelopes were torn open, the auditorium in Ida Noyes Hall filled with screams and happy tears.

“It’s like watching the New Year’s ball drop,” said Dominic Montas, who matched for a general surgery residency in his hometown at the University of Miami at Holy Cross Health. “No one in my family was able to sleep last night. The energy is buzzing.”

Others found the big moment surreal.

“Today felt like a fever dream. I don’t know if I would do it again, but I loved it,” joked Ceylon Auguste-Nelson, who will begin a combined residency in pediatrics at Boston Children’s Hospital and Boston Medical Center. “I keep re-checking the envelope. I’m very excited.”

Nationally, this year's Match was the largest in its 74-year history, with more than 48,000 applicants submitting certified rank-order lists to their preferred programs.

Day of celebration, reflection

Match Day marks the last time outgoing Pritzker students are together before graduating at the Divisional Academic Ceremony on May 22. The event offers family and friends a chance to celebrate, in person and via livestream, and to reflect on the soon-to-be doctors’ accomplishments.

“Nobody makes it here without people who love and support them,” Mark Anderson, MD, PhD, Dean of the Biological Sciences Division and the Pritzker school, told the Match Day audience. “It’s not easy to make it this far — and, candidly, the next thing you do won’t be easy, either.

“But you’re all ready and you’re going to be spectacular.”

The group, at 98 students, is Pritzker’s largest matching class since 2014. A number of students joined the fourth-year class following pursuit of a dual degree or a research year.

It is also the last class to complete the school’s legacy curriculum (the new Phoenix Curriculum was introduced in 2024) and to enter medical school during the COVID-19 pandemic.