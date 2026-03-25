ONE Atmosphere and M3M India Bring Global Hospitality Living to Gurugram, India

Robin Mangla, President, M3M India, and Sandeep Ahuja, Managing Director, ONE Atmosphere and Atmosphere Living. At the launch event on 24th March, Atmosphere Core in partnership with M3M India Private Limited, unveiled ONE Atmosphere Suites Corner Walk Gurugram. The launch event was marked by insightful conversations with M3M India President Robin Mangla and Atmosphere Living Managing Director Sandeep Ahuja, sharing a common vision for future-ready destinations defined by service, flexibility, elevated experience. ONE Atmosphere Suites Corner Walk Gurugram will feature 256 fully serviced luxury suites. The fully serviced apartment concept will combine residential living with professionally delivered hospitality offerings and amenities.

The brand aims to sign 7,500 keys globally over the next five years.

India represents a significant growth market for us, & Gurugram is a strategic starting point. Through this partnership, we aim to bring a differentiated serviced hospitality experience to the market.” — Mr. Salil Panigrahi, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Atmosphere Core

GURUGRAM, INDIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONE Atmosphere, a brand by international hospitality company Atmosphere Core , in partnership with M3M India, one of India’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of ‘ONE Atmosphere Suites Corner Walk Gurugram’.Located in Sector 73/74, Gurugram, this marks ONE Atmosphere’s debut development in India, in collaboration with M3M India. The project will feature 256 fully serviced luxury suites, with operations scheduled to commence in winter of 2026.The project is positioned as a premium, fully serviced apartment concept, combining residential living with professionally delivered hospitality offerings and amenities. Designed for business travellers, project-based professionals and long-stay guests, the format prioritises space, flexibility and operational efficiency, while maintaining the standards of a professionally managed hospitality brand. The experience is shaped by Atmosphere Core’s award-winning, Maldives-born hospitality philosophy, now being introduced to the Gurugram market.Commenting on the launch, Salil Panigrahi , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Atmosphere Core, “India represents a significant growth market for us, and Gurugram is a strategic starting point. Through this partnership, we aim to bring a differentiated serviced hospitality experience to the market.”Robin Mangla, President, M3M India, said, “This partnership is a great addition to our portfolio as it enables us to bring a unique project to Gurgaon. ONE Atmosphere Suites will be India’s first offering of its kind changing the way luxury serviced properties are perceived in India. As India’s foremost luxury and branded real estate company, M3M India is paving the way with marquee projects, and offering discerning customer a lifestyle to match global aspirations.”Sandeep Ahuja, Managing Director, ONE Atmosphere and Atmosphere Living , added, “This launch marks the beginning of a larger strategic collaboration between M3M India and Atmosphere Core to develop premium serviced hospitality assets across key locations. The partnership will focus on expanding across Gurugram and Noida in its initial phase, with plans to scale the ONE Atmosphere brand across India and international markets including Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. The brand aims to sign approximately 7,500 keys globally over the next five years.”The amenities at ONE Atmosphere Suites are curated to support both short and extended stays. The property will offer an expansive terrace-level club and terrace pool with a social and leisure deck. Other offerings include a specialty café and patisserie, a signature restaurant with all-day dining, co-working spaces, indoor lounges, private conference rooms and banquet facilities. Wellness and recreation facilities will include a fully equipped gymnasium and a premium spa.The project’s interiors will be designed by renowned architect and designer, Rohit Gulati. A curated team of local artists will be engaged to create a distinctive artistic identity for the property, ensuring each space carries a unique character that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

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