Kim Metzger to lead Development at UChicago Medicine and Biological Sciences

Kim Metzger will serve on the executive leadership teams of both UChicago Medicine and the University’s Advancement division.

Kim Metzger has been appointed Vice President and Associate Dean of Development for the University of Chicago Medicine and Biological Sciences, effective April 2026.

With over 25 years of experience in advancement — including 16 in academic medicine — Metzger brings a track record of securing transformational philanthropic support, building high-performing teams, and driving data-informed strategies that align with institutional priorities.

“Kim’s strategic vision and collaborative leadership will be instrumental as we prepare to launch a historic comprehensive fundraising campaign that, for the first time, places health and medicine at the center of the University’s philanthropic priorities,” said Mark Anderson, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs at the University of Chicago. “Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for UChicago Medicine, the Biological Sciences Division, and the broader University community, as we continue to advance Elevate 2035 — our unifying 10-year strategy that spans the health system, Biological Sciences Division, and Pritzker School of Medicine.”

Metzger will serve on the executive leadership teams of both UChicago Medicine and the University’s Advancement division, shaping philanthropic strategy to advance discovery, education, clinical care, and human health. She will work closely with Armin Afsahi, Vice President for Advancement, and lead a team of more than 90 professionals.

Prior to joining UChicago, Metzger served as Senior Associate Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer for UF Health at the University of Florida in Gainesville, where she led advancement efforts across a large, complex academic health enterprise encompassing multiple health science colleges, research institutes, and a 12-hospital system. She worked closely with academic, clinical and foundation leadership to drive philanthropic growth and impact. She oversaw a record-setting fundraising year in FY24 and played a key role in preparing the institution for a multibillion-dollar campaign.

Metzger also spent 14 years at Johns Hopkins Medicine. During her tenure, she personally raised more than $300 million through gifts supporting research, faculty recruitment, and new clinical and research facilities. One of those gifts established one of the world’s first Neurosurgery Pain Research Institutes.