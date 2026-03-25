Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Courtesy meeting with Tanzania’s Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Ms Wanu Hafidh Ameir

Honourable Deputy Minister. Wanu Hafidh Ameir.

Your delegation.

I want to first express my appreciation to you, Deputy Minister, for including the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation in your courtesy meetings during your visit to South Africa. Both our departments are doing a lot of work together in the space of science, technology and innovation.

We are happy to pursue collaborations with Tanzania because it hosted our leaders during our struggle against apartheid. Our relationship, as both countries, transcends formal government-to-government relations and is cemented by people-to-people ties rooted in our shared history.

I want to assure you, Deputy Minister, that, as South Africa, we pledge our full commitment to strengthening the bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Tanzania in the fields of Science, Technology, and Innovation. We will continue to encourage people-to-people exchanges, technical visits, and institutional collaboration between the two countries. This is a priority area for South Africa’s science diplomacy agenda. Linked to this is the University Twinning Programme, which will enable the mobility of researchers and students.

I have noted with excitement your courtesy visit to the University of Johannesburg to have a meeting with management where 16 Tanzanian students have been admitted through the, Samia Scholarship Extended Programme. This is applauded as the two countries encourage the mobility of students and researchers among the two countries. South Africa, pledges to provide the necessary support to the students during their tenure in South Africa. The two countries will share opportunities that will encourage mobility of students and researchers.

Deputy Minister, I would appreciate continued engagement between the Daar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) on Space and our own Space Agency on Astronomy matters. These areas are important for Africa’s economic development. Space is a new frontier for the future, not just military strength, but also for developmental technologies and the economy. We are cognisant that DIT is to join the Global Geodetic Observing System (GGOS) to advance the Geodetic Infrastructure in Africa. The DSTI Astronomy Unit pledges to contribute to capacity development for Tanzania in this area. The long-term goal is to establish a Pan-African Institute or Organization for Geodesy.

I urge Tanzania to continue supporting the Innovation Agencies Initiative for Africa (IAIA). This is the only instrument that will boost innovation and technology transfer in Africa and help realize the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA).

Deputy Minister, in a world dominated by geopolitics, science diplomacy has become an important soft power for navigating international relations. Science diplomacy builds cross-border networks, fosters friendship, and reinforces solidarity – across differences of cultures, language, nationality, or political affiliation.

As the South African Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), we are committed to supporting South African and African leadership in science, technology, and innovation and championing the Pan-African agenda. The DSTI therefore wishes to explore with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology of Tanzania on how both Ministries can contribute positively to the African continent. In addition to the current bilateral instruments, a trilateral STI programme can be used between South Africa, Tanzania, and other African countries. If Tanzania is open to such a framework, the DSTI would certainly begin facilitating such discussions.

Support for the Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA 2034), adopted by the African Union (AU) Heads of State Summit in February 2025, can best be delivered through country partnerships. The Strategy has identified STI priority sectors, including agriculture, health, ICT, Energy, and Environment. Countries need to provide human and financial resources to implement the strategy.

South Africa is about to assume the SADC Chairship this year (2026-27) under President Ramaphosa. As such, DSTI would chair matters related to STI for the region. We will count on Tanzania's support to advance science, technology, and innovation during this tenure, in the best interests of the SADC member countries.

Lastly, I want to express the DSTI’s full commitment to implementing the Plan of Action signed between the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation and the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology of Tanzania.

Once again, Deputy Minister, I extend the hand of friendship between the two countries, and for our sector of education, science, technology, and innovation.

Thank you.



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