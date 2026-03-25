U.S. Floral Gifting Market Shifts from Seasonal Peaks to Everyday Demand - Set to Reach USD 17.06 Bn by 2031 | Arizton

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

1 800 Flowers.com brought AI-driven recommendations to personalize bouquet selection for key occasions.” — Ryan Ryder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. floral gifting market is shifting from seasonal spikes to more consistent, everyday demand, driven by the rapid growth of online flower delivery services, rising preference for personalized gifting, and sustained demand across key occasions such as Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and birthdays.

According to Arizton’s latest research, the market is projected to grow from USD 12.55 billion in 2025 to USD 17.06 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.25%.

Market Snapshot

MARKET SIZE (2031): USD 17.06 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2025): USD 12.55 Billion

CAGR (2025-2031): 5.25%

HISTORIC YEAR: 2022-2024

BASE YEAR: 2025

FORECAST YEAR: 2026-2031

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Product Type, Occasion, Purchase Option, Distribution Channel, and Geography

REGIONAL ANALYSIS: California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Washington, New Jersey, Oregon, Hawaii, and Alaska

Digital Platforms Become the Primary Demand Engine in the Floral Gifting Market

Digital channels are rapidly moving to the center of the U.S. floral gifting market, reshaping how demand is generated, captured, and converted. The widespread adoption of mobile apps and e-commerce platforms, offering 24/7 access, real-time tracking, advanced search, and secure payments, is streamlining the purchase journey while elevating customer expectations. This shift is particularly driving growth in same-day and last-minute gifting, where speed and convenience are critical decision factors. In parallel, companies such as 1-800-Flowers.com are deploying AI-driven personalization to deliver context-based recommendations, improving both engagement and average order value. As a result, e-commerce is no longer a supporting channel, it is becoming the primary demand engine in the U.S. floral gifting market.

Personalization Becomes a Scalable Revenue Driver in the U.S. Floral Gifting Market

Personalization is emerging as a key revenue driver in the U.S. floral gifting market, as consumers increasingly prefer emotion-driven, customized arrangements over standard bouquets. Features such as build-your-own bouquets, curated add-ons, and personalized notes are not only enhancing customer experience but also increasing conversion rates and average order value. While this trend is particularly strong among younger consumers, its broader impact lies in how it is redefining value perception, from product to experience. Leading platforms like The Bouqs Company and UrbanStems are capitalizing on this shift through context-driven personalization and expressive design options, aligned with rising demand for mood-led and sentiment-focused gifting. This transition is redefining value perception, from product to experience, across the market.

Sustainability Moves to the Core of Sourcing and Supply Chain Strategy in the Market

Sustainability is increasingly becoming a strategic priority in the U.S. floral gifting market, as consumers show a growing preference for responsibly sourced flowers, eco-friendly packaging, and low-impact delivery models. This shift is driving vendors to optimize the floral supply chain, which is traditionally associated with high environmental impact due to imports, cold storage, and packaging waste. In response, companies such as The Bouqs Company are strengthening their sourcing strategies, with nearly 90% of flowers sourced directly from farms, improving freshness while reducing intermediaries and waste. Similarly, UrbanStems is advancing sustainability through certified farm partnerships and eco-friendly packaging practices, reflecting a broader shift toward more efficient and transparent supply chains.

Recent Developments Strengthen Growth Strategies in the U.S. Floral Gifting Market

• The Bouqs Company raised $5 million (2026) via Regulation CF to accelerate brick-and-mortar expansion and retail growth strategy.

• Teleflora launched a Valentine’s Day campaign (2026) to drive seasonal demand and emotional engagement.

• The Bouqs Company partnered with Roadie (2025) to expand same-day delivery capacity, strengthening peak-season fulfillment.

• 1-800-Flowers.com was recognized among America’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek (2024), reinforcing brand credibility and customer trust.

Physical Retail Becomes a Critical Fulfillment Layer in the U.S. Floral Gifting Market

Physical retail is becoming a strategic fulfillment layer in the U.S. floral gifting market, enabling instant access, same-day pickup, and higher conversion in last-minute purchase scenarios. Formats such as pop-ups, standalone stores, and shop-in-shop models are not only improving delivery efficiency but also strengthening brand visibility in high-intent buying environments. Leading players are scaling retail footprints to support omnichannel growth and demand capture. For instance, The Bouqs Company has expanded through shop-in-shop formats within Whole Foods Market, while 1-800-Flowers.com continues to invest in franchised florist networks and branded outlets, reinforcing the role of physical presence in an increasingly digital market.

Regional Demand and Supply Hubs Define Growth in the U.S. Floral Gifting Market

Growth in the U.S. floral gifting market is increasingly shaped by a mix of production strength and demand concentration across key states. California accounts for over 14% market share, acting as a critical supply hub with strong production of premium flowers and decorative foliage, supporting both quality and availability across the market.

In contrast, Texas is emerging as a demand-driven growth market, supported by population expansion, strong local florist networks, and rising purchases linked to cultural and community-led occasions. Meanwhile, New York sustains consistent, year-round demand, driven by its large, diverse consumer base and steady spending across both every day and event-based gifting.

Discover how opportunities are emerging in the U.S. floral gifting market

Top Players Shaping the U.S. Floral Gifting Market

Key Company Profiles

• FTD, LLC (Florists’ Transworld Delivery)

• 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc

• Tele-flora

• The Bouqs Co.

• UrbanStems

Other Prominent Company Profiles

• From You Flowers

• Colour Republic

• Avas Flowers

• Benchmark Bouquets

• Just Flowers

• BloomNation, Inc.

• BloomsyBox

• Blooms Today

• Farmgirl Flowers

• FloraQueen

• Global Rose

• Venus et Fleur

• Bloomex

• FlowerBX

• Peachtree Petals

• Floom Ltd.

• FlowerPetal

• The Flower Shop

• Gotham Florist

• H.Bloom

• Florists.com

• 1st in Flowers!

• Kremp Florist

• SendFlowers.com

• Winston Flowers

• The Sill, Inc.

• Farm Fresh Flowers

• Enjoy Flowers

• Freytag’s Florist

• McShan Florist

• Phoenix Flower Shops

• Royer’s Flowers & Gifts

• Flower Shop Atlanta

• Phillip's Flowers & Gifts

• In Bloom

• Bokay Florist

• Flowers For Dreams, LLC

• Flowers of the Field

• Alyeska Farms

• Wood's Flowers and Gifts

• Roberts Floral & Gifts

• Petal+Eon

• Albuquerque Florist

• Miami Flowers Design

• Crowley House Flower Farm

• USA Florist

• Grace Rose Farm

• KABLooms

• BunchesBaskets

• Heather Floral

• Mayesh Wholesale Florist

• Beverly Hills Flowers

• Olive & Cocoa

• Absolutely Flowers

• Mayfield Florist

• Blooms America

• Gordon Boswell Flowers

• Dublin Floral Company

• country charm

• Floral & Gifts, LLC

• Blooms Collective

• California Floral Co.

• Blooms of Hawaii

U.S. Floral Gifting Market: Size, Share, Trends & Growth Analysis

The U.S. Floral Gifting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By

• Product Type: Bouquets & Arrangements, Potted Plants, and Consumer Bunches

• Occasion: Personal & Self, Wedding, Corporate, and Sympathy

• Purchase Option: One-Time Purchase and Subscription

• Distribution Channel: Offline (Supermarkets, Retail Stores & Specialty Retailers, Hypermarkets, Event Planners, and Others) and Online (E-Commerce, Application-Based Services, and Others)

• Region: California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Washington, New Jersey, Oregon, Hawaii, and Alaska

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What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

• How big is the U.S. floral gifting market?

• Which region dominates the U.S. floral gifting market?

• What is the growth rate of the U.S. floral gifting market?

• What are the key trends in the U.S. floral gifting market?

• Who are the major players in the U.S. floral gifting market?

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About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date



Post-Purchase Benefit

• 1hr of free analyst discussion

• 10% off on customization



About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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