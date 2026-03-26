Basemark and Lucid Motors Partner to Bring Augmented Reality Head-Up Display to Lucid Gravity

Lucid Gravity

HELSINKI, FINLAND, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basemark , a global leader in advanced HMI and Augmented Reality (AR) software demonstrates the power of the Rocksolid Studio HMI development tool with the Lucid Gravity electric SUV, and Lucid Motors , the makers of the industry leading Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity, today announced their strategic cooperation to bring Heads-Up (HUD) Augmented Reality to the award winning Lucid Gravity’s user experience.The Gravity’s AR HUD hardware, feature set, UX, and UI design were developed in-house by Lucid. Working closely with Lucid, Basemark engineers used Basemark Rocksolid HMI tools to implement Lucid’s feature specifications.Rocksolid Studio enables users to intuitively develop immersive automotive AR / HMI applications and manage common AR visualization challenges. Rocksolid Studio consists of a low-code toolkit that enables efficient visual development of AR / HMI applications, while the interconnected AR SDK facilitates the computational features specifically required for automotive AR.“We are extremely proud to have been chosen by Lucid to help them develop their new AR HUD experience for the amazing Lucid Gravity. The car is brilliant and continues to win industry awards, and Basemark is thrilled to be a part of this great story. Lucid’s commitment to innovation and design excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to bring safe, high-performance AR to production vehicles,” said Tero Sarkkinen, CEO and Founder of Basemark.The design win with Lucid expands Basemark’s footprint among next-generation EV makers and reinforces Rocksolid’s position as a leading embedded AR platform for automotive series production.The AR HUD will be available in the Lucid Gravity. Additional features are planned and will be delivered in future updates.About BasemarkBasemark is a leading provider of software and tooling solutions for professional HMI and Augmented Reality (AR) development in complex, real-time environments. Our flagship product, Rocksolid, includes a visual design studio, SDK, and high-performance AR and graphics engines designed to support demanding HMI and AR applications across a range of platforms and industries. With a focus on precision, low-latency rendering, and seamless integration of digital content into dynamic physical contexts, Basemark empowers organizations to build immersive, context-aware HMI and AR experiences that perform reliably in embedded devices in mission-critical scenarios.For more information, visit: https://www.basemark.com/

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