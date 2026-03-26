Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2026 advancing with immersive and digital innovations

The Business Research Company’s Casino Gaming Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Casino Gaming Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Casino Gaming Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Casino Gaming Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casino Gaming Equipment market to surpass $18 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Casino market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $181 billion by 2030, with Casino Gaming Equipment to represent around 10% of the parent market. Within the broader Recreation industry, which is expected to be $2,240 billion by 2030, the Casino Gaming Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 0.8% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The Casino Gaming Equipment Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the casino gaming equipment market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to casino infrastructure upgrades, rising demand for advanced slot machines and electronic table games, expansion of legalized gaming, adoption of cashless and digital gaming technologies, and the strong presence of major casino operators and equipment manufacturers in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the casino gaming equipment market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to ongoing casino renovations and expansions, rising demand for technologically advanced slot machines and electronic table games, increasing adoption of cashless and ticket-in-ticket-out systems, expansion of legalized gaming across additional states, strong replacement demand for aging equipment, and continuous innovation by leading gaming equipment manufacturers.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Casino Gaming Equipment Market In 2030?

The casino gaming equipment market is segmented by type into gaming chips, slot machines, casino tables, video poker machines, and other types. The slot machines market will be the largest segment of the casino gaming equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 50% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The slot machines market will be supported by strong player preference for electronic gaming, continuous technological upgrades, including digital displays and immersive themes, high revenue generation per unit compared to table games, growing replacement demand for aging machines, and the expansion of casinos across newly legalized gaming jurisdictions.

The casino gaming equipment market is segmented by installation into installed inside casino and installed outside casino.

The casino gaming equipment market is segmented by mode of operation into floor mounted and portable.

The casino gaming equipment market is segmented by end user into standalone casino, hotel casino, cruise and riverboat casino, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Casino Gaming Equipment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the casino gaming equipment market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global casino gaming equipment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape gaming floor modernization, accelerate cashless and digital system adoption, enhance immersive gaming technologies, strengthen replacement demand, and support expansion of regulated casino markets globally.

Increasing Modernization Of Casino Floors - The increasing modernization of casino floors is expected to become a key growth driver for the casino gaming equipment market by 2030. Operators continuously upgrade slot machines, electronic table games, and management systems to enhance player engagement and maximize revenue per square foot. Advanced graphics, immersive themes, and integrated player tracking systems improve user experience and operational efficiency. Casinos are investing in technologically advanced equipment to attract younger demographics and tech-savvy players. This modernization cycle drives recurring replacement demand across established gaming markets. As a result, the increasing modernization of casino floors is anticipated to contributing to 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Legalized Gaming Jurisdictions - The expansion of legalized gaming jurisdictions is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the casino gaming equipment market by 2030. More states and countries approve commercial casinos, tribal gaming, and integrated resort developments. New casino openings require large-scale procurement of slot machines, tables, and associated systems, directly increasing equipment demand. Regulatory liberalization and tax revenue incentives encourage further investments in gaming infrastructure. As global acceptance of regulated gaming grows, equipment suppliers benefit from broader geographic opportunities. Consequently, the expansion of legalized gaming jurisdictions is projected to contribute to around 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption Of Cashless Gaming And Digital Payment Systems - The growing adoption of cashless gaming and digital payment systems is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the casino gaming equipment market by 2030. Integration of ticket-in ticket-out systems, mobile wallet connectivity, and server-based gaming platforms enhances transaction efficiency and security. These technologies improve compliance, reduce cash handling costs, and provide real-time analytics for operators. As consumers increasingly prefer seamless digital experiences, casinos are compelled to invest in compatible next-generation equipment. Therefore, the growing adoption of cashless gaming and digital payment systems is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Casino Gaming Equipment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the gaming chips market, the slot machines market, the casino tables market, the video poker machines market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by continuous casino floor modernization initiatives, expansion of legalized gaming jurisdictions, increasing replacement demand for technologically advanced equipment, rising adoption of cashless and ticket-in ticket-out systems, integration of immersive digital displays and server-based gaming platforms, and growing investments in integrated resort and entertainment developments. This growth reflects the sustained focus on enhancing player engagement, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening revenue optimization strategies across land-based casino environments worldwide.

The gaming chips market is projected to grow by $1 billion, the slot machines market by $2 billion, the casino tables market by $0.5 billion, the video poker machines market by $0.5 billion, and the other types market by $0.3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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