InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market 2026 revolutionizing traditional insurance ecosystems

The Business Research Company’s InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsurTech (Insurance Technology) market to surpass $59 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Financial Services Software market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $276 billion by 2030, with InsurTech (Insurance Technology) to represent around 21% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the InsurTech (Insurance Technology) market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market in 2030, valued at $20 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing investment in AI-driven risk assessment and claims automation, favorable regulatory frameworks encouraging financial technology innovation, strong venture capital funding for insurance technology startups, expanding partnerships between traditional insurers and technology firms, and the robust presence of global insurance and technology companies across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market in 2030, valued at $18 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong adoption of digital insurance platforms, rising penetration of mobile and online insurance services, increasing investment in AI- and blockchain-enabled risk management solutions, expansion of telematics-based insurance products, and continuous modernization of underwriting and claims processing infrastructure across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market In 2030?

The insurtech (Insurance Technology) market is segmented by offering into solution, and service. The solution market will be the largest segment of the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market segmented by offering, accounting for 71% or $42 billion of the total in 2030. The solution market will be supported by the growing adoption of AI- and data-driven insurance platforms, increasing demand for automated underwriting and claims processing, rising implementation of blockchain-enabled policy management, expansion of digital and mobile-first insurance solutions, and continuous investment in cybersecurity and risk management technologies across the insurance industry.

The insurtech (Insurance Technology) market is segmented by insurance type into commercial insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other insurance types.

The insurtech (Insurance Technology) market is segmented by technology into cloud computing, blockchain, big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), machine learning, and other technologies.

The insurtech (Insurance Technology) market is segmented by deployment model into on-premise, and cloud.

The insurtech (Insurance Technology) market is segmented by end user into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, government, retail, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market leading up to 2030 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global insurtech (Insurance Technology) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape insurance operations, risk assessment methodologies, customer engagement strategies, and innovation across global insurance ecosystems.

Rising Demand for Digital Transformation in Insurance - The rising demand for digital transformation in insurance is expected to become a key growth driver for the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market by 2030. Insurance companies worldwide are under increasing pressure to modernize and digitize their operations to meet evolving customer expectations and remain competitive in a rapidly changing market. InsurTech solutions enable insurers to automate and streamline processes such as policy administration, claims processing, underwriting, and customer service. By reducing manual intervention and operational inefficiencies, these solutions significantly lower costs, improve turnaround times, and increase accuracy. Additionally, digital transformation empowers insurers to offer innovative products, flexible policy structures, and real-time service delivery, all of which enhance customer experience and loyalty. As a result, the rising demand for digital transformation in insurance is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Use of AI, Big Data, and Analytics for Risk Assessment - The increasing use of AI, big data, and analytics for risk assessment is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market by 2030. The adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics is transforming how insurers assess and manage risk. InsurTech platforms leverage these technologies to analyze vast volumes of structured and unstructured data from multiple sources, including social media, IoT devices, and telematics. This enables insurers to accurately evaluate risk profiles, detect potential fraud, predict claim probabilities, and personalize premiums. By delivering faster, data-driven insights, these solutions enhance operational efficiency and reduce losses. The growing importance of predictive analytics, coupled with the need for smarter, faster decision-making, continues to drive the widespread adoption of InsurTech solutions across the insurance ecosystem. Consequently, the increasing use of AI, big data, and analytics for risk assessment is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Shift Towards Customer-Centric Insurance Services - The shift towards customer-centric insurance services is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the insurtech (Insurance Technology) market by 2030. Modern consumers increasingly demand personalized, convenient, and accessible insurance services. InsurTech solutions enable insurance providers to meet these expectations by offering self-service portals, mobile apps, AI-powered chatbots, and real-time claim processing capabilities. Customers can manage policies, file claims, and access support anytime and anywhere, which significantly improves satisfaction and retention. Moreover, data analytics tools provide insights into customer behavior, preferences, and feedback, allowing insurers to design targeted products and proactive service interventions. As insurers focus on delivering superior customer experiences to differentiate themselves in a competitive market, the adoption of InsurTech solutions that enhance engagement and personalization is a critical driver of market growth. Therefore, the shift towards customer-centric insurance services is projected to contribute to approximately 2.7% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solution market, and the service market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $31 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of AI- and data-driven insurance platforms, rising demand for automated policy administration and claims processing, growing investment in blockchain-enabled insurance solutions, expansion of digital-first and mobile insurance offerings, and heightened focus on cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and supporting innovative digital transformation, fuelling transformative growth within the broader financial technology industry.

The solution market is projected to grow by $22 billion, and the service market by $9 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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