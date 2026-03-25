Deputy President Paul Mashatile rejects claims made at Madlanga Commission

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has noted claims made by Sergeant Fannie Nkosi at the Madlanga Commission earlier today to the effect that the Deputy President met with Mr. Vusimuzi Cat Matlala or that the latter intended to meet with him.

Deputy President Mashatile categorically denies the claims. Of significance is that the Deputy President does not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and has never had any association or dealings with them. Of greater significance is that the Deputy President was out of the country at the time that Mr. Matlala purportedly met with him or intended to do so.

Deputy President Mashatile categorically rejects Sergeant Nkosi's claims and is prepared to cooperate with the Madlanga Commission fully should the Commission require any clarity or assistance from him.

Enquiries:

Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile

Mr Keith Khoza

Cell: 066 195 8840

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