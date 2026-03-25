Agriculture on approval for more vaccine doses in fight against foot and mouth disease

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, welcomes the swift intervention by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to expedite the importation of six million Dollvet vaccine doses to combat Foot and mouth disease (FMD).

This follows a Section 21 permit issued on Friday for two million doses of the Dollvet vaccine. SAHPRA has confirmed that two additional permits for the remaining four million doses will also be issued. This phased procurement in lots of two million is a logistical necessity in light of the current conflict in the Middle East. On 1 March 2026 1.5 million Dollvet vaccines from Turkey arrived in South Africa.

Furthermore, Minister Steenhuisen and the department confirm that five million doses Biogénesis Bago vaccines will also be on order soon. Last month one million doses of the Biogénesis Bago vaccine from Argentina arrived in the country. Minister Steenhuisen highlighted the power of partnerships. “I want to recognise the vital role the private sector has played in navigating the complexities of vaccine acquisition and logistics. To our farmers and all the role players walking beside the Department of Agriculture in this fight - thank you for your resilience and cooperation. We are not fighting this battle alone, and it is through this united front that we will protect our national herd and ensure long-term food security,” Minister Steenhuisen said.

The department extends its sincere gratitude to SAHPRA for its responsiveness and understanding of the urgency, which is vital to ensuring these vaccines reach South Africa without delay.

The delivery schedule will be shared as soon as it is available.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Director: Media Liaison Ministry of Agriculture

Email: joylenev@nda.gov.za or medialiaison@nda.agric.za

Mobile: 083 292 7399 or 063 298 5661

FMD HOTLINE NUMBER: 0860 246 640

#GovZAUpdates

