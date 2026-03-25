Ministry Mmamoloko Kubayi on court appearance of Regional Court Prosecutor and calls for due process

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, notes with concern the court appearance of Regional Court Prosecutor, Dinesh Nandkisoor, attached to the Randburg Magistrates’ Court, in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Mr Nandkisoor appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on 23 March 2026 following his arrest earlier the same day.

He faces charges of sexual assault, sexual intimidation, two counts of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The matter was transferred from the Randburg Magistrates’ Court due to his proximity to staff members at that court.

According to information before the Ministry, the allegations relate to an incident in which the complainant had approached the accused for assistance regarding a matter involving her brother.

It is alleged that during a subsequent interaction, the accused engaged in inappropriate conduct and later attempted to influence the complainant not to report the matter.

The case has been postponed to 30 March 2026 for a formal bail application.

The accused remains in custody, and it is understood that the State intends to oppose bail.

The Ministry supports the work of law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority in ensuring that the matter is properly investigated and prosecuted. Accountability remains essential to maintaining public confidence in the justice system.

The Ministry will continue to monitor developments and remains committed to upholding the integrity of the justice system and ensuring that justice is served.

Enquiries:

Terrence Manase

Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

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