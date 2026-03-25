Minister Parks Tau engages investors ahead of the 6th SAIC Conference

Government remains committed to accelerating socio-economic growth following a decade of tepid growth. The key priority for now is to accelerate the implementation of its reformist agenda so it can enhance the improving investor confidence which is important to attract investments that are essential for job creation.

The impact of our reform agenda driven through operation Vulindlela has helped to unlock significant growth opportunities which in the main contributed to ratings agency S&P upgrading the country’s sovereign credit rating.

“More than 31 countries, representing international delegates are making their way to our shores. Their growing interest to participate in the 6th South Africa Investment Conference is an illustration, that world sees us as gateway to Africa, and the ideal place to invest and partner with a developing country that is shaping the world we live in. Importantly, GDP growth reached 2.1% (year-on-year) in late 2025. We need to build on these gains to create massive employment opportunities for our people,” said Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau.

Speaking at a media briefing to update the country on SA’s readiness to host the 6th South African Investment Conference (SAIC) scheduled for 31 March 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Tau, however, acknowledged that the conflict in the Middle East could have an impact on investments already committed, but that these will be dealt with on a case by case basis.

“Energy is a key input cost to production and manufacturing. We know for a fact that fuel costs are projected to increase over the next few days. This could have an impact on growth prospects for our economy. The geo-political tensions and shifting dynamics in the global economy demands us to be more proactive in our investment mobilisation efforts”, Tau added.

Minister Tau emphasised that South Africa’s national strategic landscape, underpinned by the Growth and Inclusion Strategy and our ongoing reform agenda, provides a coherent, compelling framework for investors who are serious about long-term returns in a high-potential emerging market.

In a message of support to government, Coca Cola Africa CEO: “Our business is interconnected with local communities, we hire locally, produce locally, distribute locally and, where possible, source locally, helping to build a stronger, more integrated economy in South Africa,” Avellar said.

To which DBSA CEO, Ms Boitumelo Mosako responded that development finance institutions are ready to deploy investment into critical infrastructure, particularly to provide access to water infrastructure as a matter of priority.

Enquiries:

Ministerial Spokesperson

Kaamil Alli

Cell: 082 520 6813

E-mail: KAlli@thedtic.gov.za

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