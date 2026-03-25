Minister Gwede Mantashe on Ekapa Minerals following retrieval of all bodies trapped during a mud rush accident

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe on Monday, 23 March 2026, conducted an oversight visit to Ekapa Minerals Joint Shaft Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, where rescue operations of the five mine workers was taking place following a mud rush accident which occurred on 17 February 2026. The first body was recovered on 9 March 2026, while the remaining bodies were recovered on 22 and 23 March 2026.

During the visit, Minister Mantashe accompanied by the Chief Inspector of Mines, Mr David Msiza, and other senior officials from the department received a comprehensive briefing from mine management and rescue personnel on the efforts that led to the successful retrieval of the bodies.

The department will initiate a formal investigation in line with the Mine Health and Safety Act into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Minister Mantashe has extended his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.

Minister Mantashe commended the rescue operation, including support received from the mining sector and Minerals Council South Africa for their due diligence during the rescue operation, as well as for deploying its senior team to support the rescue mission.

Enquiries:

Lerato Ntsoko

Cell: 0824592788

E-mail: Lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

Cell: 067 258 1122

E-mail: Yolanda.Mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za

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