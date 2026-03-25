Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks leads integrated community registration outreach programme in Mohlakeng, 27 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Social Development, Mr Ganief Hendricks, will lead an Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) on Friday, 27 March 2026, at the Mohlakeng Old Age Home in the West Rand, Gauteng Province.

ICROP is one of the South African Social Security Agency’s (SASSA) flagship initiatives, designed to bring essential government and together services closer to communities, particularly those in underserved areas. By reducing travel distances, cutting costs, and simplifying administrative processes, ICROP ensures that services are delivered efficiently and directly to the people who need them most.

The Deputy Minister’s outreach also forms part of Human Rights Month activities, highlighting government’s commitment to upholding the rights of all citizens, strengthening social protection, expanding access to critical social services, and supporting vulnerable groups, including older persons, children, and people with disabilities.

Through the ICROP, the Department of Social Development (DSD), SASSA, and key government partners will provide a wide range of on-site services, including:

Social grant applications and enquiries;

⁠Assistance with birth certificates and identity documents;

⁠Support for victims of gender-based violence and substance abuse;

⁠Social work services and referrals;

⁠Services from the National Development Agency; and

⁠Many more offerings from government departments and stakeholders, including the Department of Health, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Government Communication and Information Systems (GCIS), the Public Protector.

The ICROP will begin with a community engagement session, providing an opportunity for Deputy Minister Hendricks and stakeholders to interact directly with residents. This will be followed by on-site service delivery facilitated by government departments and partners.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by senior management from the DSD and SASSA, as well as representatives from all three spheres of government, reaffirming a collective commitment to responsive, integrated, and people-centred service delivery.

Residents are encouraged to bring their ID documents and other supporting documentation to facilitate access to services.

Members of the media are cordially invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 27 March 2026

Venue: 20TP Old Age Home, Mohlakeng, West Rand, Gauteng Province

Time: 08:30 – 16:00

Enquiries:

Acting Chief Director: Communication

Ms Sandy Godlwana

Cell: 082 678 5634

E-mail: sandyg@dsd.gov.za

Senior Manager: Communication&Marketing, SASSA Gauteng Region

Mr Lungelo Mkamba

Cell: 079 190 5059

E-mail: Lungelomk@sassa.gov.za

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