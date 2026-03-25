Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube delivers keynote address at the International Conference on Technical and Vocational Education and Training 2026 (ICTVET 2026), 24 Mar

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Tuesday, the 24th of March 2026 attend and address the International Conference on Technical and Vocational Education and Training 2026 hosted by University of South Africa (UNISA) under the theme Innovative Pathways and Best Practices for Promotion of TVET for Entrepreneurship and Youth Employment.

The conference will discuss equipping TVET students with future proof skills, nurturing entrepreneurial skills and integrating entrepreneurship into TVET curriculum, while also empowering youth through entrepreneurship.

It is expected that Deputy Minister will, amongst other topics, address the conference on TVET reforms, the importance of the integration of an industry advised curriculum that enhances employability. While also talking about the importance of public and private

partnerships in the aim to enhance the skill level of TVET students to meet industry demands. The 4-day conference starts on the 24th of March and ends on the 27th of March 2026.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Venue: Emperors Palace Hotel Casino Convention Resort, Gauteng

Date: 24 March 2026

Time: 10:00

For media queries contact:

Matshepo Dibetso

MLO Deputy Minister Dube-Ncube

Cell: 064 748 0607

E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

Thomas Huma

UNISA Senior Media Relations ube-Ncube

Cell: 064 748 0607

E-mail: humatm@unisa.ac.za

Cell: 072 218 6197



#GovZAUpdates