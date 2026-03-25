Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa updates Parliament, on progress towards ending load reduction, 24 Mar

The Minister of Energy and Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will tomorrow, deliver an executive statement to Parliament, on progress towards ending load reduction in South Africa.

The address will deliver essential updates on measures, which were announced in September 2025, to aggressively tackle ongoing electricity challenges affecting various communities across the nation.

Members of the media and the public can follow this update live as follows:

Event: Executive Statement on the eradication of load reduction

Date: March 24, 2026

Time: 14:00

Location: Parliament of South Africa

Live Stream: The address will be available for public viewing on Parliament’s YouTube channel and Parliament Television on DSTV Channel 408.

Following the Minister's statement, Members of Parliament will have an opportunity to respond, facilitating a comprehensive discussion on this crucial issue.

Media enquiries:

Tsakane.Khambane@dee.gov.za

Cell: 082 084 5566

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