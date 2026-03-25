Minister Nomakhosazana Meth leads UIF Employer Seminar in Welkom, 26 Mar

Minister Nomakhosazana Meth, will on Thursday, 26 March 2026, deliver a keynote address and engage directly with stakeholders at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Employer Seminar in Welkom, Lejweleputswa District Municipality, Free State.

The Seminar, which takes place as part of the build-up activities to the Presidential Oversight visit, is aimed at employers, business leaders, and organised formations within the Lejweleputswa District Municipality area, will provide a platform for meaningful engagement on key labour market programmes and services offered by the UIF.

The Ministerial engagement forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance with labour legislation, enhance stakeholder collaboration, and advance inclusive labour market interventions. It will further serve as a strategic platform to improve service delivery, promote regulatory compliance, and unlock employment opportunities.

Key focus areas include Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) compliance, Labour Activation Programme (LAP), Online systems and digital services, Labour Migration and Information System, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA), Inspection and Enforcement Services, Public Employment Services (PES), as well as Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Members of the media are invited to attend the Employer Seminar as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 March 2026

Time: 09:00 – 13:00 (Registration from 08:00)

Venue: Goldfields Hotel & Casino, Welkom, Lejweleputswa District Municipality

RSVP by Wednesday 25 March 2026 to:

Tshegofatso or Sean; tshegofatso.mogapi@labour.gov.za , 072 971 3314 or sean.mmatladi@labour.gov.za, 072 120 5055

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205.

#GovZAUpdates