Minister Blade Nzimande takes part in Fidel–Mandela Seminar, 24 Mar

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof.Blade Nzimande will participate in the Fidel–Mandela Seminar taking place on 24 March 2026 at the University of Pretoria.

Themed “Fidel & Mandela: The Legacy of Great Leaders,” the seminar will honour the legacy of Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro by looking at the historic ties between Cuba and South Africa, and the challenges that arise from the current geopolitical and economic environments.

The seminar will also reflect on the lives of both icons, whose leadership and partnership advanced the ideals of liberation, equality, and global solidarity.

The seminar will feature a high-level panel discussion with distinguished leaders such as the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, His Excellency Mr. Fakri Rodríguez Pinelo, Cuban Ambassador to South Africa and Dr Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma, former Minister of International Relations and former Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Time: 10:00 – 12:00

Venue: Javett Art Centre, University of Pretoria.

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates