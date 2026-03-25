Minister Dean Macpherson opens first Public Works and Infrastructure MINMEC of 2026 in Mpumalanga, 26 Mar
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 26 March 2026, open the first meeting of the Minister and Members of the Executive Council (MinMec) of Public Works & Infrastructure across all nine provinces for 2026 in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
The meeting will be preceded by a site visit led by Mpumalanga Public Works, Roads and Transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo to his department’s construction of the Mpumalanga International Food Market, valued at R2 billion.
The MinMec meeting will present reports and discuss strategies, including providing an update on the South African Construction Action Plan and the blacklisting of underperforming contractors, to realise the vision of turning South Africa into a construction site and using public assets for the public good.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Site inspection to Mpumalanga Fresh Produce Market
Date: Thursday, 26 March 2026
Time: 11:00
Address: Erf 29, Boschrand Township, Lydenburg Road (R37), Mbombela
Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/ohLvNJoBh9rLVHRo7
Official MinMec Opening
Date: Thursday, 26 March 2026
Time: 12:00
Address: ANEW Resort White River Mbombela, Farm 64, White River, 1240 Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/U1og2y6r4M8EajrcA
Enquiries:
Lennox Mabaso
DPWI Chief Director Communications
Cell: 082 884 2403
Bongani Dhlamini
Spokesperson to the MEC
Cell: 079 293 6515
James de Villiers
Minister’s Spokesperson
Cell: 082 766 0276
Thamsanqa Mchunu
DPWI Communications
Cell: 079 519 6997
Bukiwe Cimela
DPWI Communications
Cell: 076 420 8184
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