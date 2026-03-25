Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli opens Outcomes Finance Alliance Summit, 25 Mar

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will deliver the opening remarks at the Outcomes Finance Alliance Summit 2026 on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

The Summit brings together global leaders, development partners, investors, and policymakers to advance outcomes-based financing solutions aimed at improving social and economic development outcomes.

The Deputy Minister’s opening address will set the tone for discussions focused on innovative financing mechanisms to accelerate impact in key priority areas such as education, healthcare, youth development, and job creation. Her participation highlights South Africa’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and leveraging innovative funding models to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Time: 09h00 – 13h00

Venue: South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

Members of the media are invited to attend the opening session.

For more information on the Summit, please visit https://www.ofasummit.org/en/ofa2026

Media enquiries: Ms Mandisa Mbele, Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency, on 082 580 2213 or mandisam@presidency.gov.za

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