C2C E-commerce Market 2026 enabling peer-driven digital marketplaces at a CAGR of 24.4%

C2C E-commerce Market Report 2026 C2C E-commerce Market Growth C2C E-commerce Market Outlook

The Business Research Company's C2C E-commerce Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $3087.32 billion in 2025 to $3835.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C2C e-commerce market to surpass $9246 billion in 2030. Within the broader Retail And Wholesale industry, which is expected to be $127,241 billion by 2030, the C2C E-commerce market is estimated to account for nearly 7% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region In The C2C E-commerce Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the C2C e-commerce market growth in 2030, valued at $3,565 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1,099 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rapid smartphone and internet penetration, increasing digital payment adoption, growth of social commerce platforms, rising entrepreneurial activities among small and medium-sized enterprises, supportive government policies promoting e-commerce, and expanding consumer preference for online marketplaces across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global C2C E-commerce Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the C2C e-commerce market in 2030, valued at $2,840 billion. The market is expected to grow from $996 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The exponential growth can be attributed to widespread smartphone and high-speed internet adoption, increasing preference for online peer-to-peer marketplaces, growth of digital payment and fintech solutions, expansion of social commerce platforms, strong consumer trust in e-commerce, and supportive regulations facilitating online trade across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The C2C E-commerce Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14659&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Will Be Largest Segment In The C2C E-commerce Market In 2030?

The C2C e-commerce market is segmented by type into b2c retailers, and classifieds. The b2c retailers market will be the largest segment of the C2C e-commerce market segmented by type, accounting for 77% or $6,176 billion of the total in 2030. The b2c retailers market will be supported by growing adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet, increasing consumer preference for online shopping, expansion of digital payment and fintech solutions, integration of AI-driven personalized shopping experiences, rising social commerce and influencer marketing, and strong consumer trust in secure e-commerce platforms.

The C2C e-commerce market is segmented by platform into web-based, and mobile application.

The C2C e-commerce market is segmented by application into automotive, beauty and personal care, books and stationery, consumer electronics, clothing and footwear, home décor and electronics, sports and leisure, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, and information technology (software).

What Is The Expected CAGR For The C2C E-commerce Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the C2C e-commerce market leading up to 2030 is 24%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global C2C E-commerce Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global C2C e-commerce market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital commerce models, peer-to-peer transaction ecosystems, consumer buying behaviour, and innovation across global online retail platforms.

Rapid Growth of Internet and Smartphone Penetration - The rapid growth of internet and smartphone penetration is expected to become a key growth driver for the C2C e-commerce market by 2030. The increasing availability of high-speed internet and smartphones globally has dramatically expanded access to online platforms where individuals can buy and sell products directly to each other. C2C e-commerce platforms benefit from this trend by connecting millions of buyers and sellers, enabling transactions without the need for traditional retail intermediaries. The convenience of mobile apps, instant messaging, and integrated payment systems further encourages users to engage in peer-to-peer commerce. As internet penetration deepens, particularly in emerging markets, the C2C e-commerce segment is poised for sustained growth. As a result, the rapid growth of internet and smartphone penetration is anticipated to contribute to 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Rising Popularity of Online Marketplaces and Social Commerce - The rising popularity of online marketplaces and social commerce is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the C2C e-commerce market by 2030. Platforms like eBay, Etsy, Shopee, and social media marketplaces have transformed how consumers interact with each other, offering secure, scalable, and easy-to-use interfaces. Sellers can reach a wide audience with minimal cost, while buyers enjoy a diverse selection of products at competitive prices. Social commerce integrations, influencer marketing, and peer reviews enhance trust and engagement in C2C transactions. The growing popularity of these online marketplaces continues to fuel the expansion of the C2C e-commerce market globally. Consequently, the rising popularity of online marketplaces and social commerce is projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Preference for Affordable and Second-Hand Products - The increasing preference for affordable and second-hand products is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the C2C e-commerce market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly looking for cost-effective alternatives to new products, including second-hand, refurbished, or pre-owned goods. C2C e-commerce platforms facilitate these transactions efficiently, offering secure payment systems, delivery solutions, and quality assurance mechanisms. Growing environmental awareness and the sustainability movement are also encouraging consumers to trade used products rather than discarding them. This shift in buying behaviour significantly drives the adoption and growth of C2C platforms. Therefore, the increasing preference for affordable and second-hand products is projected to contribute to approximately 2.7% annual growth in the market.



Access The Detailed C2C E-commerce Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/c2c-e-commerce-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The C2C E-commerce Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the b2c retailers market, and the classifieds market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4,971 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing smartphone and internet penetration, growing consumer preference for online shopping, expansion of secure digital payment solutions, integration of AI-driven personalized shopping experiences, rising social commerce and influencer marketing, and enhanced logistics and delivery infrastructure. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving customer convenience, enhancing digital engagement, and supporting seamless online retail experiences, fuelling transformative growth within the broader e-commerce industry.

The b2c retailers market is projected to grow by $3,845 billion, and the classifieds market by $1,117 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.